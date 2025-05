ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় ব্যবসায় শিক্ষা ইউনিটে ভর্তি পরীক্ষা: মডেল টেস্ট

* ইংরেজি ( আবশ্যিক) —১২ নম্বর

1. He was angry — me for no reason.

a. for b. over

c. with d. upon

2. The car broke down and we — get a taxi.

a. are to b. had to

c. have to d. need to

3. It is high time we — home.

a. return b. had returned

c. returned d. had been returned

4. The synonym of 'Intrepid' is — .

a. fearless b. coward

c. indifferent d. unmindful

5. Sweet — the uses of adversity.

a. is b. are

c. has d. have

6. Translate into Englih: আমিই দোষী।

a. I am a guilty b. I am in guilty

c. It is I am guilty d. It is I who am guilty

7. I request that the work — .

a. is done b. be done

c. is doing d. should do

8. Identify the word with correct spelling.

a. accomodation b. surveillance

c. encyclopiedia d. pursuite

9. "A person who carries burden for hire" is

called — .

a. carrier b. porter

c. cobbler d. smith

10. He apologized— being late.

a. at b. in

c. for d. about

11. Of the two brothers, Sabit is — .

a. wiser b. the wiser

c.the wisest d. wise

12. Choose the correctly spelled word:

a. Definately b.Definitely

c.Definatelye d. Definitly