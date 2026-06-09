ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি ২০২৭। ইংরেজি: ক্যাডেটের এ প্রশ্নগুলো Fill in the gap নিয়ে

ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি ২০২৭। ইংরেজি: ক্যাডেটের এ প্রশ্নগুলো Fill in the gap নিয়ে
ইংরেজি
1. Fill in the blanks of the passage with appropriate words from the blank.
found, to, before, in, of
Jami was born (a) a poor family. In course (b) time he became rich. He wanted to celebrate his birthday. Unfortunately he fell sick (c) the day. He thought he would not be able to celebrate the day. But he came (d) soon. So he arranged the party and invited all his friends (e) it.
Answers: a. to, b. of, c. in, d. of, e. to.
2. Replace the underlined part of each sentence with a single word.
# নিচের প্রশ্নের উত্তর কেমন হবে তা দেখে নাও:
Ques: He welcomes me with a smile.
Ans: He welcomes me smilingly.
Questions:
a. It is certain that he will pass.
b. He is a child having no parents.
c. The boy behaves in a polite way.
d. My father is an expert in engineering.
e. The man is without eyesight.
Answers
a. He will certainly pass.
b. He is an orphan.
c. The boy behaves politely.
d. My father is an engineer.
e. The man is blind.
3. Fill in the gaps with appropriate words.
Collect, Leave, dirty, take out, rubbish, Sometimes, Smell, wake up, bin, mind
a. = to be annoyed or worried by something.
b. = not always.
c. = to bring together.
d. = not clean.
e. = to remove something.
f. = to notice something using nose.
g. = a container for waste.
h. = to get up.
i. = waste.
j. = to go away.
Answers: a. mind, b. sometimes,
c. collect, d. dirty, e. take out, f. smell, g. bin, h. wake up, i. rubbish, j. leave.
অধ্যাপক মোহাম্মদ আফলাতুন, অধ্যক্ষ
হাজারীবাগ সরকারি কলেজ, ঢাকা