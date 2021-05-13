Read the text and answer the following questions 1, 2.

The hare ran quickly and in a few minutes the hare was out of sight. The hare said to himself, “The tortoise is very far behind. I can see the finish line. I have time for a nap!” Soon the hare was asleep under a tree next to the path. The tortoise walked steadily, on and on. He didn’t stop. Soon, he passed the sleeping hare.

The hare slept for an hour. When he finally woke up, he looked at the finish line. He couldn’t believe his eyes! Tortoise was almost at the finish line! The hare ran as fast as he could, but it was too late. The tortoise crossed the finish line and won the competition! The hare was furious!

The tortoise looked back at the hare and smiled. Then he said, “Slow but steady wins the race!”