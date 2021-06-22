অষ্টম শ্রেণি: ইংরেজি, ইউনিট ২, লেসন ১। বহুনির্বাচনি প্রশ্ন

Read the text carefully and answer the questions 1 and 2.

Ms Rehana, the English teacher, is talking to the class about food. “Food is very important for our body,” she says. “We can’t live without it. So you must always have good food.” “What’s good food, teacher?” asks a student.

“Good food means the right kind of food for good health,” says Ms Rehana. “It is nutritious. It must contain natural substances that our body needs to grow properly and stay healthy. But remember, you must not eat too much though the food is good. Eating too much is bad for health. You have to eat only a certain amount of food that your body needs. So we do not need the same kind of food in the same quantity. It depends on your growth and physical structure.”