পঞ্চম শ্রেণির ইংরেজি পড়াশোনা: ইউনিট ৮, লেসন ১, ২

Read the text and answer the questions 1, 2.

Sima is at home. She didn’t go to school because she is ill. She has a cough and a sore throat. She also feels very warm because she has a fever. She has the flu. The doctor visited Sima today. She needs some medicines. He also told her what to do in order to get well soon.

The doctor’s advice:

Eat food that gives your body energy. Try to eat, even if you aren’t hungry. You need to be strong.

Rest ! Stay at home. Don’t go to school or work.

Drink a lot of water or juice. They are better than soft drinks.

Are you coughing or sneezing? Cover your mouth or nose ! Use a tissue, not your hand!

Wash your hands regularly.

Use your own plate, glass and cup. Other people can catch your illness from these things.

1. Match the words in Column A with their meanings in Column B. Two extra meanings are given in Column B.

Column A Column B

a. Sore i. a pair of shoes

b. Throat ii. having a large

number

c. Prescribe iii. mental and

physical effort

d. Stay iv. an uncomfortable

feeling of pain

e. Energy v. to suggest

something

vi. the front part of

neck

vii. to continue to be

in a place

Answer to the question no 1

a. Sore = iv. an uncomfortable feeling of pain

b. Throat = vi. the front part of neck

c. Prescribe = v. to suggest something

d. Stay = vii. to continue to be in a place

e. Energy = iii. mental and physical effort

2. Write whether the following sentences are true or false.

i. Sima is suffering from flue.

ii. The doctor prescribes nothing.

iii. Food gives us energy.

iv. Sima is advised to take rest.

v. Sima is to stay at home because she is sick.

vi. Sima is a teacher.

Answer to the question no 2

i.True; ii. False; iii True; iv. True;

v. True; vi. False.

বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

*ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা