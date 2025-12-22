বাক্য গঠনে চাই ভার্বের ঠিক প্রয়োগ

Set-3

Que: They — (just/arrive) at the bus stop.

Ans: They have just arrived at the bus stop.

Que: He — (just/send) the email.

Ans: He has just sent the email.

Que: We — (just/meet) our teacher.

Ans: We have just met our

teacher.

Que: I — (study) while my sister — (cook) dinner.

Ans: I was studying while my sister was cooking dinner.