জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা—ইংরেজি
নির্দেশনা মেনে বাক্য পরিবর্তন করো
ইংরেজি: ১২ নম্বর প্রশ্ন
জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজিতে ১২ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Changing sentence-এর ওপর।
Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.
1.
a) Our Independence Day is a memorable day in our national life. (Exclamatory)
b) The valiant fighters fought bravely. (Interrogative)
c) Our freedom fighters are braver than most other persons. (Positive)
d) There was nobody but supported the freedom fighters. (Affirmative)
e) Our freedom fighters cannot be forgotten. (Active)
f) Truthfulness is the greatest of all virtues in a man. (Comparative)
g) It brings peace of mind. (Interrogative)
h) Everybody respects a truthful person. (Future Indefinite Tense)
i) Who does not love a truthful person? (Passive) Many persons of the world have become great by virtue of truthfulness.
j) How peaceful life becomes when you follow truthfulness! (Assertive)
Answer
a) What a memorable day our Independence Day is in our national life!
b) Didn’t the valiant fighters fight bravely?
c) Very few persons are as brave as our freedom fighters.
d) Everybody supported the freedom fighters.
e) We cannot forget our freedom fighters.
f) Truthfulness is greater than all other virtues in a man.
g) Doesn’t it bring peace of mind?
h) Everybody will respect a truthful person.
i) By whom is a truthful person not loved?
j) Life becomes very peaceful when you follow truthfulness.
2.
a) Corruption is the most dangerous weapon to destroy a society. (Positive)
b) It lies in every phase of our society. (Interrogative)
c) It paralyses the whole nation. (Passive)
d) The persons in the high rank of the society are involved in corruption. (Negative)
e) Social awareness is very essential to resist corruption. (Exclamatory)
f) Corruption is a curse to a nation. (Present Perfect Tense)
g) It is more dreadful than any other problem. (Superlative)
h) It prevails in every walk of our life. (Interrogative)
i) It paralyses the whole nation. (Passive)
j) We cannot but stand against corruption. (Affirmative)
Answer
a) No other weapon to destroy a society is as dangerous as corruption.
b) Doesn’t it lie in every phase of our society?
c) The whole nation is paralysed by it.
d) The persons in the high rank of the society are not immune from corruption.
e) How essential social awareness is to resist corruption!
f) Corruption has been a curse to a nation.
g) It is the most dreadful problem.
h) Doesn’t it prevail in every walk of our life?
i) The whole nation is paralysed by it.
j) We must stand against corruption.
3.
a) Honesty is a great virtue. (Exclamatory)
b) An honest man is respected by all. (Active)
c) My brother is an honest man. (Negative)
d) Honesty will always be rewarded. (Interrogative)
e) We should be honest in our life (Imperative)
f) Truthfulness is one of the greatest virtues in a man’s life. (Positive)
g) It ennobles one’s character. (Passive)
h) It brings peace in one’s mind. (Interrogative)
i) A truthful person is loved and respected by all. (Active)
j) We should practise the habit of speaking the truth. (Imperative)
Answer
a) What a virtue honesty is!
b) All respects an honest man.
c) My brother is not a dishonest man.
d) Won’t honesty be always rewarded?
e) Let us be honest in our life.
f) Very few virtues in a man’s life are as great as truthfulness.
g) One’s character is ennobled by it.
h) Doesn’t it bring peace in one’s mind?
i) All loves and respect a truthful person.
j) Let us practise the habit of speaking the truth.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা