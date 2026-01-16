অনুচ্ছেদ লেখতে Suffix & Prefix ঠিক করো

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: ৬ নম্বর প্রশ্ন

Prefixes and Suffixes

# Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

8.

Mobile phone is a great (a) — (invent) — of modern science. The (b) — (consume) — of mobile phone are increasing day by day. People are getting benefits. But it is (c) — (fortunate) — that mobile phone sometimes (d) — (comes) — a cause of health hazard, especially the (e) — (child) — are affected much. According to the (f) — (science) — mobile phone causes brain tumours. (g) — (gene) — damage and many other (h) — (cure) — diseases. They believe that (i) — (visible) — uncontrolled radioactivity of mobile phone causes (j) — (repairable) — damage to human body. They say that the (k) — (govern) — should control radioactive sources. (l) — (along) — people should be made aware of (m) — (harm) — aspects of using mobile phone (n) — (excess) —.

Answer: a. invention; b. consumers; c. unfortunate; d. becomes;

e. children; f. scientists; g. genetic;

h. incurable; i. invisible; j. irreparable; k. government; l. Alongside;

m. harmful; n. excessively.