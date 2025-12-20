শূন্যস্থানে বসাও রাইট ফর্ম অব ভাব৴

ইংরেজি: Right Form of Verbs

Set-1

Que: Swapno usually — (go) to school on foot.

Ans: Swapno usually goes to school on foot.

Que: They — (play) cricket every Friday.

Ans: They play cricket every Friday.

Que: The boy — (read) a story now.

Ans: The boy is reading a story now.

Que: I — (finish) my homework yesterday.

Ans: I finished my homework yesterday.

Que: We — (visit) Dhaka next week.

Ans: We will visit Dhaka next week.

Set-2

Que: She — (cook) lunch at this moment.

Ans: She is cooking lunch at this moment.

Que: The sun — (rise) in the east.

Ans: The sun rises in the east.

Que: The students — (make) noise when the teacher came.

Ans: The students were making noise when the teacher came.

Que: He — (not/like) tea.

Ans: He does not like tea.

Set-3

Que: I — (write) a letter now.

Ans: I am writing a letter now.

Que: They — (watch) a movie last night.

Ans: They watched a movie last night.

Que: Birds — (fly) in the sky.

Ans: Birds fly in the sky.

Que: She—(go) to the market everyday.

Ans: She goes to the market everyday.

Que: I — (meet) him tomorrow.

Ans: I will meet him tomorrow.

Set-4

Que: The girl — (sing) beautifully.

Ans: The girl sings beautifully.

Que: They — (not/play) football now.

Ans: They are not playing football now.

Que: You — (see) the Taj Mahal before.

Ans: You have seen the Taj Mahal before.

Que: It — (rain) heavily yesterday.

Ans: It rained heavily yesterday.

Que: We — (prepare) for the exam now.

Ans: We are preparing for the exam now.

*লেখক: ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক

কলেজ, ঢাকা