প্রাথমিক মেধা যাচাই পরীক্ষা: ইংরেজি
শূন্যস্থানে বসাও রাইট ফর্ম অব ভাব৴
ইংরেজি: Right Form of Verbs
Set-1
Que: Swapno usually — (go) to school on foot.
Ans: Swapno usually goes to school on foot.
Que: They — (play) cricket every Friday.
Ans: They play cricket every Friday.
Que: The boy — (read) a story now.
Ans: The boy is reading a story now.
Que: I — (finish) my homework yesterday.
Ans: I finished my homework yesterday.
Que: We — (visit) Dhaka next week.
Ans: We will visit Dhaka next week.
Set-2
Que: She — (cook) lunch at this moment.
Ans: She is cooking lunch at this moment.
Que: The sun — (rise) in the east.
Ans: The sun rises in the east.
Que: The students — (make) noise when the teacher came.
Ans: The students were making noise when the teacher came.
Que: He — (not/like) tea.
Ans: He does not like tea.
Set-3
Que: I — (write) a letter now.
Ans: I am writing a letter now.
Que: They — (watch) a movie last night.
Ans: They watched a movie last night.
Que: Birds — (fly) in the sky.
Ans: Birds fly in the sky.
Que: She—(go) to the market everyday.
Ans: She goes to the market everyday.
Que: I — (meet) him tomorrow.
Ans: I will meet him tomorrow.
Set-4
Que: The girl — (sing) beautifully.
Ans: The girl sings beautifully.
Que: They — (not/play) football now.
Ans: They are not playing football now.
Que: You — (see) the Taj Mahal before.
Ans: You have seen the Taj Mahal before.
Que: It — (rain) heavily yesterday.
Ans: It rained heavily yesterday.
Que: We — (prepare) for the exam now.
Ans: We are preparing for the exam now.
*লেখক: ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক
কলেজ, ঢাকা