জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। Changing Sentences–গুলো পড়ে নাও

2.

(a) We should be careful of glittering things. (Imperative)

(b) They are the lovers of surface. (Interrogative)

(c) They are concerned about the outer show of things and beings. (Negative)

(d) They do not bother about intrinsic value. (Affirmative)

(e) Gold is a very precious metal. (Exclamatory)

(f) Aren’t there some other metals looking like gold? (Assertive)

(g) They fade very soon and lose their beauty. (Exclamatory)

(h) Similarly, there are some people who act like the wise. (Simple Past)

(i) Almighty might guide us to identify genuine people. (Optative)

(j) We are very foolish believing in them. (Past Perfect)