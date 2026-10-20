জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। Changing Sentences–গুলো পড়ে নাও

জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। Changing Sentences–গুলো পড়ে নাও
ইংরেজি: Changing Sentences
# Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.
1.
(a) Let us read books to gain knowledge. (Assertive)
(b) Books introduce us to the realm of knowledge. (Imperative)
(c) The books of great writers contain noble thoughts and great ideas. (Interrogative)
(d) Books can enrich our minds very greatly. (Exclamatory)
(e) Books are our real friends. (Negative)
(f) They give us both knowledge and pleasure. (Present Continuous)
(g) Books remain with us in time of danger. (Simple Future)
(h) Some books are very interesting. (Exclamatory)
(i) We wish you would build up a developed society by reading books. (Optative)
(j) Nothing but books can remove the darkness of ignorance. (Affirmative)
Answer
(a) We should read books to gain knowledge.
(b) Let books introduce us to the realm of knowledge.
(c) Don’t the books of great writers contain noble thoughts and great ideas?
(d) How greatly books can enrich our minds!
(e) Books are not our false friends.
(f) They are giving us both knowledge and pleasure.
(g) Books will remain with us in time of danger.
(h) How interesting some books are!
(i) May you build up a developed society by reading books.
(j) Only books can remove the darkness of ignorance.
2.
(a) We should be careful of glittering things. (Imperative)
(b) They are the lovers of surface. (Interrogative)
(c) They are concerned about the outer show of things and beings. (Negative)
(d) They do not bother about intrinsic value. (Affirmative)
(e) Gold is a very precious metal. (Exclamatory)
(f) Aren’t there some other metals looking like gold? (Assertive)
(g) They fade very soon and lose their beauty. (Exclamatory)
(h) Similarly, there are some people who act like the wise. (Simple Past)
(i) Almighty might guide us to identify genuine people. (Optative)
(j) We are very foolish believing in them. (Past Perfect)
Answer
(a) Let’s be careful of glittering things.
(b) Aren’t they the lovers of surface?
(c) They are not concerned about the inner value of things and beings.
(d) They bother about superficial/external value.
(e) What a precious metal gold is!
(f) There are some other metals looking like gold.
(g) How soon they fade and lose their beauty!
(h) Similarly, there were some people who acted like the wise.
(i) May Almighty guide us to identify genuine people.
(j) We had been very foolish believing in them.
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