পরীক্ষা

এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬ 

Right Form of Verb দুটি দেখে নাও

লেখা:
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস
এইচএসসি পরীক্ষাপ্রথম আলো ফাইল ছবি

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Right Form of Verb

Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context.

1. 

Man is a social and rational being. He (a) — (have) freedom of choice, thought and expression. But everybody should (b) — (consider) that he is not the only person in a society. There (c) — (be) many persons in society and they (d) — (have) the same right that one (e) — (expect) from one’s society. So, to (f) — (form) a peaceful society one should be watchful to see that other’s rights are not violated. Every citizen must (g) — (cultivate) the habit of obeying the rules and regulations of society. Selfishness (h) — (not help) society. Rather it (i) — (destroy) the peace and happiness of others. So, we all (j) — (think) of the greater interest of society. By (k) —(work) selflessly for the people and society, we (l) — (make) the world a peaceful habitation. This (m) — (expect) from a true human being who (n) — (render) selfless service for the welfare of people. 

Answer: a. should have/has; b. consider; c. are; d. have; e. expects; f. form; g. cultivate; h. does not help; i. destroys; j. should think; k. working; l. can make; m. is expected; n. renders/will render.

2. 

Cricket is a popular game. Both the young and the old (a) — (get) pleasure from this game. In fact, cricket (b) — (call) the gentlemen’s game. It (c) — (entertain) us with politeness and discipline. A sense of brotherhood and fraternity (d) — (create) among the playing nations through it. At present, cricket is the most popular game in Bangladesh. The English (e) —(play) it here in this subcontinent and since then it (f) — (become) an integral part of our entertainment. Our team (g) — (consist) of skilled players. They already (h) —(show) their performance in several matches. But it is a matter of sorrow that sometimes our players (i) — (play) so poorly that our countrymen (j) — (become) astonished. A proverb (k) —(go) that practice (l) — (make) a man perfect. Our cricketers (m) —(practise) vigorously so that they (n) — (do) better performance in future. 

Answer: a. get; b. is called; 

c. entertains; d. is created; e. played/used to play; f. has become/became; g. consists; h. have already shown; 

i. play; j. become; k. goes; l. makes; m. must/have to; n. can do.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

আরও পড়ুন

সৌদির কিং আবদুল্লাহ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে বৃত্তি, পড়তে চাইলে জেনে নিন তথ্য

প্রথম আলোর খবর পেতে গুগল নিউজ চ্যানেল ফলো করুন
পরীক্ষা থেকে আরও পড়ুন