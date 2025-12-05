প্রাথমিক মেধা যাচাই পরীক্ষা-ইংরেজি : জোর দাও শর্ট কম্পোজিশনে
ইংরেজি: শর্ট কম্পোজিশন
প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়–শিক্ষার্থী মেধা যাচাই পরীক্ষা শুরু হবে ২১ ডিসেম্বর। ইংরেজি পরীক্ষা অনুষ্ঠিত হবে ২২ ডিসেম্বর। ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১৩ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে শর্ট কম্পোজিশনের ওপর। তোমরা পাঠ্যবই থেকে শর্ট কম্পোজিশনগুলো ভালোভাবে পড়বে।
1. Birthday
A birthday is the date when a person was born. In some countries, people celebrate a birthday with a cake; there are candles on the cake and each candle is for each year of the person’s life. People go to other’s birthday as guests and they bring gifts. They often sing songs, play games and have fun. The gift may be a toy, a book or some clothes.
2. Language Club
Sima and Tamal are in the Town Hall Language Club. They come to the club to practise speaking English. They listen to CDs and watch DVDs in English or speak English with friends. Today there is a young man in the club named Andy
Smith. He is reading a book about Bangladesh
3. Maria
Maria is happy. Maria hopes to go to university one day. Her teachers think that she can. Maria wants to set up a school of her own so that she can teach visually impaired children. Before this, Maria wants to be a writer. She wants to write a book about her feelings and experiences.
4. The Olympic Games
The Olympic Games is the biggest sports competition in the world. The Olympic Games are held every four years in a different host city. More than 200 nations and about 13,000 athletes take part in the Olympics. The first Olympic Games were held in Greece about 3,000 years ago. The modern Olympic Games began in 1896.
5. Saint Martin
Saint Martin is one of the most beautiful tourist spots in Bangladesh. It is an island in the Bay of Bengal, and it’s the only coral island in Bangladesh. We can see coral in different shapes and colors. Many tourists from home and abroad visit this island.
6. The Hare and the Tortoise
The hare was the fastest animal in the forest but the tortoise was the slowest one. They both agreed in a race. On a fixed day they started running. The hare quickly left the tortoise far away and under a tree he fell asleep. When he woke up he saw that tortoise was crossing the finishing line. Then the tortoise said slow but steady wins the race.
7. Your Free Time Activities
My free time is from afternoon to evening. I actually play for some time in the field with my friends in my free time. I also enjoy drawing picture and reading story books. My hobby is to read story books. I get myself ready to sit for study after my free time.
8. Cyclone Aila
Cyclone Aila was occurred on 25 May in 2009. There was light rain on the day of Aila. In the afternoon, the wind started to blow. By the evening, the river was rising. The sky was dark. Cyclone Aila shook the walls of the houses and the trees were flown away. Everyone was afraid.
9. The Stealing of Bluster’s Voice
Moxie and Pluck made a plan to steal Bluster’s voice along with the fox and the rat. They wanted to steal Bluster’s voice because his voice was big and beautiful. Pluck and Moxie quietly went to Bluster’s home. They went there at midnight while Bluster was sleeping. Without making a sound, they took Bluster’s voice and put
it into a glass jar.
10. Maria’s Spring Day
Maria is a visually impaired girl. On a spring day, she gets up early and feels the warmth of the spring. Maria likes to be like other girls and she goes to school and likes others to be her friends. But she can’t see the flowers, the sky or the birds; she can neither see the green leaves. Maria cannot see as she is visually impaired since her birth.
11. A Memorable Experience
During the last summer vacation I went to a cub camporee and it is a memorable experience in my life. The camporee took place in Rangamati. Our team had ten members including two of our teachers. It was a program for two days. We enjoyed the days fully by doing different tasks.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা