ইংরেজি My Home District–এর ১০টি প্রশ্নোত্তর। প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬

ইংরেজি: My Home District

∎ Question & answer

1. Where is Kishoreganj situated?

Answer: Kishoreganj is situated in the northeastern part of Bangladesh.

2. Which river flows through Kishoreganj town?

Answer: The Narasunda River flows through Kishoreganj town.

3. Where were most of the lyrics of Maimansingha Gitika composed?

Answer: Most of the lyrics of Maimansingha Gitika were composed in Kishoreganj.

4. What sets the scene for many folk tales and palas?

Answer: The rivers, haors and green fields set the scene for many folk tales and palas.