এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রে Changing Sentences-এর উত্তর দাও ১০টি

এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রে Changing Sentences-এর উত্তর দাও ১০টি
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Changing Sentences
1.
a. Optimism is a great quality. (Compound)
b. It leads one to be happy. (Interrogative)
c. Only the optimistic people are accepted by all. (Negative)
d. We should be optimistic about life. (Complex)
e. Most of the people are not optimistic. (Affirmative)
f. An optimistic person is fortunate. (Negative)
g. We can attract the attention of others when we are optimistic. (Simple)
h. Optimism makes life easier when we are surrounded by problems. (Simple)
i. It is a vivid quality. (Exclamatory)
j. Who does not believe this truth? (Assertive)
Answer
a. Optimism is a quality and it is a great one.
b. Doesn’t it lead one to be happy?
c. None but the optimistic people are accepted by all.
d. It is we who should be optimistic about life.
e. Most of the people are pessimistic.
f. An optimistic person is not unfortunate.
g. At the time of being optimistic, we can attract the attention of others.
h. Optimism makes life easier during problems.
i. What a vivid quality it is!
j. Everyone believes this truth
2.
a. Who does not want to succeed in life? (Assertive)
b. Being industrious, everyone can prosper in life. (Negative)
c. It is not an easy thing. (Affirmative)
d. The idle always lag behind. (Complex)
e. We must work hard so that we can earn money. (Simple)
f. By working hard, we can improve our lot. (Compound)
g. Only a hard working person can see the light of prosperity. (Negative)
h. Women should work as much as men. (Interrogative)
i. Industry is the key to success. (Complex)
j. An idle man leads a very miserable life. (Exclamatory)
Answer
a. Everybody/Everyone wants to succeed in life.
b. Without being industrious, none can prosper in life.
c. It is a difficult thing.
d. Those who are idle always lag behind.
e. We must work hard to earn money.
f. We work hard, and thus we can improve our lot.
g. None but a hard-working person can see the light of prosperity.
h. Shouldn’t women work as much as men?
i. It is industry which is the key to success.
j. What a miserable life an idle man leads!
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা