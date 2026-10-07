জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। Capitalization & Punctuation পড়ে নাও

ইংরেজি: Capitals & Punctuation

# Use capitals and punctuation marks where necessary in the following text.

1.

My friend said to me why are you sitting alone in your room at this hour don’t you see the sky has cleared let us go out for a walk in the open field i said angrily leave me alone

Ans: My friend said to me, “Why are you sitting alone in your room at this hour? Don’t you see the sky has cleared? Let us go out for a walk in

the open field” I said angrily, “Leave me alone.”