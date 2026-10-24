পরীক্ষা

প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি: Rearrange গুলো সাজিয়ে লেখো

লেখা:
ইকবাল খান
জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষাপ্রথম আলো ফাইল ছবি

ইংরেজি: Rearrange

# Rearrange of the words to make meaningful sentences.

Question: healthy /air /is /good /for /breathing.

Answer: Healthy air is good for breathing.

​Question: global /issue /a /is /it.

Answer: It is a global issue.

Question: nakshi /kantha /art /folk /a /traditional /is.

Answer: Nakshi kantha is a traditional folk art.

​Question: made /it /by /embroidered /pattern /is.

Answer: It is made by embroidered pattern.

Question: rural /women /make /usually /it.

Answer: Rural women usually make it.

​Question: colors /traditional /use /they.

Answer: They use traditional colors.

​Question: is /a /beautiful /work /art /of /it.

Answer: It is a beautiful work of art.

​Question: wind /and /the /sun /agreed /to /a /contest.

Answer: The wind and the sun agreed to a contest.

Question: strong /very /is /the /wind.

Answer: The wind is very strong.

​Question: strong /very /is /the /sun.

Answer: The sun is very strong.

​Question: decided /they /strong /is /who /show /to.

Answer: They decided to show who is strong.

  • ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
    বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

প্রথম আলোর খবর পেতে গুগল নিউজ চ্যানেল ফলো করুন
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