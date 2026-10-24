প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি: Rearrange গুলো সাজিয়ে লেখো

প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি: Rearrange গুলো সাজিয়ে লেখো
ইংরেজি: Rearrange
# Rearrange of the words to make meaningful sentences.
Question: healthy /air /is /good /for /breathing.
Answer: Healthy air is good for breathing.
Question: global /issue /a /is /it.
Answer: It is a global issue.
Question: nakshi /kantha /art /folk /a /traditional /is.
Answer: Nakshi kantha is a traditional folk art.
Question: made /it /by /embroidered /pattern /is.
Answer: It is made by embroidered pattern.
Question: rural /women /make /usually /it.
Answer: Rural women usually make it.
Question: colors /traditional /use /they.
Answer: They use traditional colors.
Question: is /a /beautiful /work /art /of /it.
Answer: It is a beautiful work of art.
Question: wind /and /the /sun /agreed /to /a /contest.
Answer: The wind and the sun agreed to a contest.
Question: strong /very /is /the /wind.
Answer: The wind is very strong.
Question: strong /very /is /the /sun.
Answer: The sun is very strong.
Question: decided /they /strong /is /who /show /to.
Answer: They decided to show who is strong.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা