প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি—Rearrange গুলো এলোমেলো, সাজিয়ে লেখো

প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি—Rearrange গুলো এলোমেলো, সাজিয়ে লেখো
ইংরেজি: Rearrange
# Rearrange of the words to make meaningful sentences.
Question: down /slowly /it /comes.
Answer: It comes down slowly.
Question: child /likes /swing /every.
Answer: Every child likes swing.
Question: book /your /please /give /me /can /you?
Answer: Can you please give me your book?
Question: use /I /your /can /eraser?
Answer: Can I use your eraser?
Question: window /open /the /please.
Answer: Please open the window.
Question: question /ask /can /I /a?
Answer: Can I ask a question?
Question: help /me /please /can /you?
Answer: Can you please help me?
Question: healthy /food /eat /must /we.
Answer: We must eat healthy food.
Question: fruits /vegetables /eat /lot /a /of /and.
Answer: Eat a lot of fruits and vegetables.
Question: give /vitamins /us /energy /and.
Answer: Vitamins give us energy.
Question: too /eat /much /sugar /do /not.
Answer: Do not eat too much sugar.
Question: body /fit /keep /healthy /your /and.
Answer: Keep your body fit and healthy.
Question: spent /we /quality /time /together.
Answer: We spent quality time together.
Question: dinner /eat /we /together.
Answer: We eat dinner together.
Question: TV /watches /cartoons /my /sister /on.
Answer: My sister watches cartoons on TV.
Question: loves /family /each /member /other.
Answer: Each family member loves other.
Question: sports /she /is /in /very /good.
Answer: She is very good in sports.
Question: games /won /she /many.
Answer: She won many games.
Question: champion /became /she /a /national.
Answer: She became a national champion.
Question: study /very /hard /works /she /for.
Answer: She works very hard for study.
Question: role /is /a /model /she.
Answer: She is a role model.
Question: song /secret /a /song /is /special.
Answer: A secret song is a special song.
Question: song /only /I /can /this /sing.
Answer: Only I can sing this song.
Question: a /feeling /it /gives /warm.
Answer: It gives a warm feeling.
Question: bird /a /sings /song /this.
Answer: A bird sings this song.
Question: message /special /it /a /has.
Answer: It has a special message.
Question: tree /apple /an /boy /the /loved.
Answer: An apple tree loved the boy.
Question: happy /boy /the /with /the /tree /played.
Answer: The boy played happily with the tree.
Question: apples /some /eat /please.
Answer: Please eat some apples.
Question: boy /grew /the /up /older.
Answer: The boy grew up older.
Question: left /stump /was /only /a.
Answer: Only a stump was left.
Question: keep /must /we /clean /air /our.
Answer: We must keep our air clean.
Question: air /pollution /harmful /health /for /is.
Answer: Air pollution is harmful for health.
Question: trees /helps /air /clean /plants /the /and.
Answer: Plants and trees help clean the air.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা