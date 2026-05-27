ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি ২০২৭। ইংরেজি যে যে প্রশ্নগুলো জরুরি

3. Correct the following sentences.

a. Raiyan is junior than I.

b. I saw two deers.

c. Do you know where does he live?

d. One should do his duty.

e. Jami is my cousin brother.

Answers

a. Raiyan is junior to me.

b. I saw two deer.

c. Do you know where he lives?

d. One should do one’s duty.

e. Jami is my cousin.