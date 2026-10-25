জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। Changing Sentences গুলো পরিবর্তন করে লেখো

2.

a) Man is the maker of his own fortune. (Optative)

b) He should make a proper use of his time. (Imperative)

c) The person doing otherwise must suffer in life. (Negative)

d) The lazy suffer miserably in the long run. (Exclamatory)

e) To kill time is like committing suicide. (Interrogative)

f) Our life is nothing but the sum total of hours, days and years. (Affirmative)

g) Youth is the most valuable season of life. (Negative)

h) In youth can’t it be shaped easily? (Assertive)

i) You have to use the morning hours of life. (Simple Past)

j) It is called the seed time of life. (Interrogative)