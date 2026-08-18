ইংরেজি বিষয়ের দুটি Short Composition। প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬

ইংরেজি বিষয়ের দুটি Short Composition। প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬
ইংরেজি: Short Composition
প্রিয় প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজির Short Composition দেওয়া হলো।
∎ A Great Day
A great day is always memorable in life. I had such a great day last year. On that day I won a prize at school. A cultural competition was arranged there. I took part in a recitation contest. I practiced regularly before the competition. My teachers encouraged me a lot. I performed very well on the stage. Everyone clapped after my performance. The judges selected me as the winner. I received a prize from the head teacher. My parents became very happy and proud. My friends congratulated me warmly. I felt excited throughout the day. We took many pictures together. I shared my joy with my family. The day brought me great happiness. I learned the value of hard work. I will never forget that wonderful day. It was truly a great day in my life.
∎ The Liberation War Museum
The Liberation War Museum is an important place in Bangladesh. It is situated in Dhaka. Many people visit it every day. The museum tells the story of our Liberation War. Bangladesh became independent in 1971. Many brave freedom fighters fought for our country. The museum keeps many valuable things. There are old pictures and documents there. Visitors can learn about our history easily. Students often go there on study tours. The museum teaches us patriotism and courage. It reminds us of the sacrifices of our heroes. Many foreign visitors also come there. The environment of the museum is calm and beautiful. Guides explain many historical events to visitors. We feel proud after visiting the museum. It helps us know our past better. We should respect our freedom fighters always. The museum is a symbol of our independence. I want to visit it again.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা