20. Rafi is unique boy. → a

21. It is useful book. → a

22. He gave me ice cream. → an

23. umbrella keeps us dry. → An

24. He is honourable man. → an

25. I saw ant on the wall. → an

26. Nila drew picture. → a

27. boy is crying in the room. → A

28. It takes hour to reach school. → an

29. I read interesting story. → an

30. elephant is a big animal. → The