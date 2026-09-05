My Home District–এর ওপর বাক্য রচনা: প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা–২০২৬
ইংরেজি: My Home District
প্রিয় প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি বিষয়ের My Home District–এর বাক্য রচনা দেওয়া হলো।
∎ Sentences Making.
District — Kishoreganj is a large district in Bangladesh.
Student — Fatiha is a student of class five.
Grandfather — Her grandfather told her an interesting story.
Name — Kishoreganj got its name many years ago.
River — A river flows through the town.
Enrich — He enriched Bangla literature.
Business — Many people came to the business centre.
Centre — The centre became popular among traders.
Municipality — Kishoreganj has several municipalities.
Upazila — Each upazila has its own administration.
Area — The area of the district is very large.
Kilometre — We travelled one kilometre on foot.
Literature — Bangla literature is rich and colourful.
Poet — Chandrabati was a famous poet.
Lyrics — The lyrics of folk songs are beautiful.
Folk — Folk tales are popular in villages.
Tradition — Kishoreganj has a rich cultural tradition.
Painter — Zainul Abedin was a great painter.
Children — Children enjoy reading Sukumar Roy’s books.
Tourist — Many tourist attractions are found in Kishoreganj.
Attraction — Solakia Eidgah is a famous attraction.
Historical — The fort is a historical place.
Mosque — We visited the Shahidi Mosque.
Temple — The Shiva Temple is an old temple.
Fort — Isha Khan’s fort attracts many visitors.
Proud — I feel proud of my home district.
Located — The Eidgah is located in Kishoreganj Sadar.
Information — Fatiha collected information about her district.
হলিক্রস কলেজে ২০২৬–২৭ শিক্ষাবর্ষে একাদশ শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি পরীক্ষার আবেদন শুরু ২ সেপ্টেম্বর, চলবে ৫ সেপ্টেম্বর রাত ১২টা পর্যন্ত।
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা