My Home District–এর ওপর বাক্য রচনা: প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা–২০২৬

Business — Many people came to the business centre.

Centre — The centre became popular among traders.

Municipality — Kishoreganj has several municipalities.

Upazila — Each upazila has its own administration.

Area — The area of the district is very large.

Kilometre — We travelled one kilometre on foot.

Literature — Bangla literature is rich and colourful.

Poet — Chandrabati was a famous poet.

Lyrics — The lyrics of folk songs are beautiful.

Folk — Folk tales are popular in villages.

Tradition — Kishoreganj has a rich cultural tradition.

Painter — Zainul Abedin was a great painter.