Short Composition: গ্রাম্য মেলা ও খাদ্য নিয়ে—প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬

Short Composition: গ্রাম্য মেলা ও খাদ্য নিয়ে—প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬
ইংরেজি: Short Composition
∎ My Visit to a Village Fair
A village fair is a traditional gathering in rural areas. Last month, I visited a village fair near my uncle’s house. The fair was held on the bank of a river. I went there with my father and cousins. The fairground was crowded with people of all ages. There were many temporary shops set up in rows. Traders sold bamboo items, toys, and clay pots. Colorful balloons and plastic toys attracted the children. Women were buying colorful glass bangles and ribbons. Sweet shops were filled with roshogolla and jilapi. My father bought me some delicious sweetmeats. I bought a small clay doll and a wooden flute. There was a big Ferris wheel at the fairground. I took a ride on the wheel with my cousin. A puppet show was going on in a large tent. We enjoyed the puppet show very much. The sound of flutes and drums created a joyful mood. The fair presented the simple culture of our village life. We returned home in the evening with happy memories. I will never forget my visit to the village fair.
∎ Good Food
Good food means healthy and nutritious food. It gives us energy to work and play. Good food helps our body to grow properly. It protects us from various diseases and illnesses. Healthy food contains vitamins, minerals, and proteins. Fresh fruits and green vegetables are good foods. Milk, fish, eggs, and meat give us strength. Drinking clean water is also very important for health. We should eat a balanced diet every day. Cleanliness is necessary while preparing good food. We must wash our hands before taking any meal. Fast food and oily food are bad for our health. Junk food causes stomach problems and obesity. We should avoid stale and uncovered food from street stalls. Homemade food is always the best for our body. Eating at regular times keeps us healthy. We should chew our food properly while eating. Good food keeps our mind fresh and active. Without good food, we cannot lead a happy life. Everyone should form the habit of eating good food.
∎ My Favourite Food
Food is essential for our survival and health. Among all dishes, my favourite food is Khichuri. It is a traditional and famous dish in Bangladesh. Khichuri is prepared with rice, lentils, and spices. My mother cooks the most delicious Khichuri. She adds ghee and vegetables to make it rich. The smell of hot Khichuri makes me hungry. I love to eat Khichuri on rainy days. Fried eggs and mango pickle make it taste better. Sometimes my mother serves fried eggplant with it. Khichuri is not only tasty but also nutritious. It provides energy and protein to our body. It is easy to digest for children. My whole family enjoys eating Khichuri together. We often have Khichuri during family picnics. I can eat this dish any time of the day. My friends also love the Khichuri cooked by my mother. It is a very popular comfort food in our country. I always look forward to eating this tasty meal. Khichuri will always remain my top favourite food.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা