Short Composition: গ্রাম্য মেলা ও খাদ্য নিয়ে—প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬

∎ My Favourite Food

​Food is essential for our survival and health. Among all dishes, my favourite food is Khichuri. It is a traditional and famous dish in Bangladesh. Khichuri is prepared with rice, lentils, and spices. My mother cooks the most delicious Khichuri. She adds ghee and vegetables to make it rich. The smell of hot Khichuri makes me hungry. I love to eat Khichuri on rainy days. Fried eggs and mango pickle make it taste better. Sometimes my mother serves fried eggplant with it. Khichuri is not only tasty but also nutritious. It provides energy and protein to our body. It is easy to digest for children. My whole family enjoys eating Khichuri together. We often have Khichuri during family picnics. I can eat this dish any time of the day. My friends also love the Khichuri cooked by my mother. It is a very popular comfort food in our country. I always look forward to eating this tasty meal. Khichuri will always remain my top favourite food.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক

বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা