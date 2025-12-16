সঠিক শব্দ দিয়ে শূন্যস্থান পূরণ করো

জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা—ইংরেজি
সঠিক শব্দ দিয়ে শূন্যস্থান পূরণ করো
ইংরেজি: প্রশ্ন নম্বর–৯
জুনিয়র বৃত্তির ইংরেজির ৯ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Gap Filling Activities with Clues–এর ওপর। নম্বর থাকবে ৫।
Read the text below and fill in the gaps using the clues given in the text. There are more words than necessary. One word can be used once only.
Set-1
in, muddy, people, misery, laborers, dull
the, starve, inside, from, rains, day
A rainy day is (a) — and gloomy. On this day, it (b) — all day long. (c) — cannot come out (d) — their home. The roads become (e) — and slippery. Sometimes, the sun is not seen in (f) — sky. It brings (g) — for the poor and day (h) —. They have to stay (i) — their houses. As a result, they are to (j) — on a rainy day.
Ans: a. dull; b. rains; c. People; d. from; e. muddy; f. the; g. misery; h. laborers; i. in/inside; j. starve.
Set-2
with, what, seek, who, to, desires
brings, have, for, rather, has, happiness
It is true that complete (a) — does not exist in worldly life. A man cannot (b) — all the things that he (c) — in life. It is better not to (d) — more and more of a thing. (e) — one should be satisfied (f) — what one gets. Contentment is the key (g) — happiness. One should not always think about (h) — he does not have. There are some people (i) — think that it is money that (j) —happiness in life.
Ans: a. happiness; b. have; c. desires;
d. seek; e. Rather; f. with; g. to;
h. what; i. who; j. brings.
Set-3
many, many, one, accidents, city, roads
in, invention, safety, the, life, cope
Road accidents are daily occurrences (a) — modern city life. Every year (b) — people lose their lives and (c) — more are injured. Before the (d) — of automobiles people move from (e) — place to another slowly but (f) —. The real causes of road (g) — lie with the drivers, not with (h) — transports. In some cities, the (i) — are narrow. These can hardly (j) — with the increasing number of traffic.
Ans: a. in; b. many; c. many;
d. invention; e. one; f. safely;
g. accidents; h. the; i. roads; j. cope.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা