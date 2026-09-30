প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। পড়ে নাও দুটি Short Composition

প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। পড়ে নাও দুটি Short Composition
ইংরেজি: Short Composition
∎ My Visit to Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar is the most famous tourist spot in Bangladesh. It has the longest unbroken sea beach in the world. Last winter, I visited Cox’s Bazar with my family. We went there from Dhaka by a comfortable bus. We stayed at a hotel near the sea beach. Hearing the sound of sea waves was exciting. The huge blue ocean amazed me completely. I played with the rising sea waves happily. I built small sandcastles on the sandy beach. We saw many colorful seashells scattered on the shore. I collected some beautiful shells to take home. The sunset view over the sea was breathtaking. The sky turned orange and red during sunset. We visited Himchari and Inani beach by open jeep. The green hills beside the ocean looked beautiful. The sea breeze kept us fresh all day. We stayed in Cox’s Bazar for three wonderful days. It was the most exciting journey of my life.
∎ My Last Birthday
My birthday is a very special day for me. My last birthday was on the 10th of May. I turned ten years old on that day. My parents decorated our house with colorful balloons. They also hung paper ribbons across the living room. I wore a new blue dress given by my parents. I invited my close friends and cousins to my house. My mother baked a big chocolate cake for me. In the evening, all my guests gathered together. I blew out ten candles and cut the birthday cake. Everyone sang the birthday song and clapped happily. My friends brought many wonderful gifts for me.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা