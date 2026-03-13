এলোমেলো শব্দগুলো গুছিয়ে লেখো

# Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

Set-1

a. poetry/ time/ in/ my/ free/ father/ his/ writes.

b. I/ can/ questions/ ask/ some/ you?

c. us/ let/ for/ a/ go/ picnic.

d. should/ eat/ you/ chocolate/ not/ of/ lot/ a.

e. beautiful/ girl/ the/ how/ is!

Answer

a. My father writes poetry in his free time.

b. Can I ask you some questions?

c. Let us go for a picnic.

d. You should not eat a lot of chocolate.

e. How beautiful the girl is!