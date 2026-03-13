এলোমেলো শব্দগুলো গুছিয়ে লেখো

প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৫
এলোমেলো শব্দগুলো গুছিয়ে লেখো
ইংরেজি: Rearrange
প্রিয় প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের পরীক্ষা এপ্রিল মাসে অনুষ্ঠিত হবে। আজ ইংরেজির ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্নের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ Rearrange গুলো দেওয়া হলো।
# Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.
Set-1
a. poetry/ time/ in/ my/ free/ father/ his/ writes.
b. I/ can/ questions/ ask/ some/ you?
c. us/ let/ for/ a/ go/ picnic.
d. should/ eat/ you/ chocolate/ not/ of/ lot/ a.
e. beautiful/ girl/ the/ how/ is!
Answer
a. My father writes poetry in his free time.
b. Can I ask you some questions?
c. Let us go for a picnic.
d. You should not eat a lot of chocolate.
e. How beautiful the girl is!
Set-2
a. hare/ for/ slept/ hour/ an/ the.
b. walk/ you/ can’t/ faster?
c. believe/ his/ hare/ the/ couldn’t/ eyes.
d. too/ for/ play/ don’t long.
e. steady/ race/ the/ wins/ slow/ but!
Answer
a. The hare slept for an hour.
b. Can’t you walk faster?
c. The hare couldn’t believe his eyes.
d. Don’t play for too long.
e. Slow but steady wins the race!
Set-3
a. myself/ I/ introduce/ May?
b. club/ person/ the/ a/ there/ new/ is/ in/ today.
c. down/ please/ sit.
d. hour/ I/ you/ can/ in/ meet/ an.
e. Andy/ can/ when/ meet/ Tamal?
Answer
a. May I introduce myself?
b. There is a new person in the club today.
c. Please sit down.
d. I can meet you in an hour.
e. When can Tamal meet Andy?
Set-4
a. eat/ food/ we/ good/ should.
b. food/ what/ good/ is/ food?
c. to/ eat/ food/ try/ healthy.
d. not/ body/ delicious/ our/ food/ does/ need.
e. nice/ a/ yesterday/ mother/ cooked/ what/ dish/ my!
Answer
a. We should eat good food.
b. What food is good food?
c. Try to eat healthy food.
d. Our body does not need delicious food.
e. What a nice dish my mother cooked yesterday!
Set-5
a. is, town, a, it, beautiful.
b. fort, will, Isah, see, you, the, Khan, of.
c. far, Bogra, how, from, Dhaka, is?
d. born, he, Khulna, was, not, in.
e. my, regards, best, convey, your, parents, to.
Answer
a. It is a beautiful town.
b. You will see the fort of Isah Khan.
c. How far is Bogra from Dhaka?
d. He was not born in Khulna.
e. Convey my best regards to your parents.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা