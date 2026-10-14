প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি—প্রিয় বই ও বায়ুদূষণ নিয়ে Short Composition

প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি—প্রিয় বই ও বায়ুদূষণ নিয়ে Short Composition
ইংরেজি: Short Composition
∎ My Favourite Book
My favourite book is a Bengali translation of Japanese stories written by Iqbal Khan. It is an interesting book for young readers. The book contains some beautiful Japanese stories. The stories are simple, easy and enjoyable. I like reading them in my free time. Each story has an interesting plot and a good lesson. The stories teach us to be honest, kind and helpful. They also teach us to respect our parents and others. Some stories are funny, while others are touching. The characters of the stories are also very interesting. The book gives us a chance to learn about Japanese culture and life. I learn many new things from this book. It also increases my interest in reading story books. The language of the book is simple and easy to understand. I can read the stories without any difficulty. I often enjoy sharing the stories with my friends. I think the book is useful as well as enjoyable. It gives us both pleasure and knowledge. So, this Bengali translation of Japanese stories is my favourite book.
∎ Air Pollution
Air is very important for all living things. We cannot live without fresh air. But our air is becoming polluted day by day. Smoke is one of the main causes of air pollution. Cars, buses and trucks produce a lot of smoke. Factories also pollute the air with harmful gases. People often burn wood, plastic and other waste. This also makes the air dirty. Dust and smoke cause many health problems.
Polluted air can cause cough and breathing problems. It is especially harmful to children and old people. Air pollution also harms plants and animals. We should plant more trees to reduce air pollution. We should not burn plastic and waste in open places. Vehicles should be checked regularly. Factories should control their harmful smoke. We should keep our surroundings clean. Everyone should work together to keep the air fresh. Thus, we can make our world healthier and safer.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা