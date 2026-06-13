ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি ২০২৭। ইংরেজির সব প্রশ্নই Fill in the blanks ধরনের
ইংরেজি
1. Fill in the blanks with appropriate preposition.
a. Take care it.
b. An honest person abides his promise.
c. God took pity him.
d. Student should have easy
access the Headmaster.
e. He is addicted drinking.
Answers: a. of b. by c. on d. to e. to.
2. Write the right form of verbs.
a. He got his legs (to break).
b. Abir (to fly) to London just now.
c. The patient (to die) before the doctor came.
d. Mahmud believed that Allah (to be) one.
e. Jami told Moontaha that he (to go) home the previous day.
Answers: a. broken b. has flown
c. had died d. is e. had gone.
3. Fill in the blanks with appropriate preposition.
a. Have you time to listen my story?
b. It is bad to laugh children.
c. The mother was proud her son.
d. I have no confidence him.
e. Who were you talking ?
Answers: a. to b. at c. of d. in e. to.
4. Fill in the gaps with the following phrases and idiom.
for the purpose of, gift of the gab, on behalf of, flesh and blood, get rid of, day after day, red letter day
a. I conveyed the message the Prime Minister.
b. His charmed us.
c. Try to smoking.
d. A can never tolerate such an insult.
e. I go to the library reading.
Answers: a. on behalf of, b. gift of the gab, c. get rid of, d. flesh and blood,
e. for the purpose of
অধ্যাপক মোহাম্মদ আফলাতুন, অধ্যক্ষ
হাজারীবাগ সরকারি কলেজ, ঢাকা