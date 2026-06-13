পরীক্ষা

ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি ২০২৭। ইংরেজির সব প্রশ্নই Fill in the blanks ধরনের

লেখা:
অধ্যাপক মোহাম্মদ আফলাতুন

ইংরেজি

1. Fill in the blanks with appropriate preposition.

a. Take care         it.

b. An honest person abides         his promise.    

c. God took pity         him.

d. Student should have easy

      access         the Headmaster.    

e. He is addicted         drinking. 

Answers: a. of b. by c. on d. to e. to.

2. Write the right form of verbs.

a. He got his legs (to break).

b. Abir (to fly) to London just now.       

c. The patient (to die) before the doctor came.

d. Mahmud believed that Allah (to be) one.

e. Jami told Moontaha that he (to go) home the previous day.

Answers: a. broken b. has flown

c. had died d. is e. had gone.

3. Fill in the blanks with appropriate preposition.

a. Have you time to listen         my story?                

b. It is bad to laugh         children.

c. The mother was proud         her son.

d. I have no confidence         him.

e. Who were you talking        ? 

Answers: a. to b. at c. of d. in e. to.

4. Fill in the gaps with the following phrases and idiom.

for the purpose of, gift of the gab, on behalf of, flesh and blood, get rid of,  day after day, red letter day

a. I conveyed the message         the Prime Minister.    

b. His         charmed us.

c. Try to         smoking.

d. A         can never tolerate such an insult.

e. I go to the library         reading.

Answers: a. on behalf of, b. gift of the gab, c. get rid of, d. flesh and blood,

e. for the purpose of

  • অধ্যাপক মোহাম্মদ আফলাতুন, অধ্যক্ষ
    হাজারীবাগ সরকারি কলেজ, ঢাকা

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