Question: district /famous /for /my /is /sweets.

Answer: My home district is famous for sweets.

Question: people /there /nice /very /are.

Answer: People there are very nice.

​Question: in /lives /Saikat /family /his /with /Bogura.

Answer: Saikat lives with his family in Bogura.

Question: banker /is /father /his /a.

Answer: His father is a banker.

Question: writes /time /free /his /stories /in /he.

Answer: In his free time he writes stories.

Question: clothes /makes /mother /his /sewing /by.

Answer: His mother makes clothes by sewing.