প্রশ্ন নম্বর ৮, শব্দ মিলিয়ে Rearrange লেখো

প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৫। ইংরেজি: Rearrange
প্রশ্ন নম্বর ৮, শব্দ মিলিয়ে Rearrange লেখো
ইংরেজি: Rearrange
প্রিয় প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের পরীক্ষা এপ্রিল মাসে অনুষ্ঠিত হবে। আজ ইংরেজির ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্নের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ Rearrange গুলো দেওয়া হলো।
# Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.
Set-1
a. birthday/ a/ day/ A/ is/ person’s/special.
b. race/ why/ we/ don’t/ have/ a?
c. Allah/ you/ may/ bless.
d. clock/ time/ draw/ a/ with/ it/ any/ on.
e. hour/ the/ slept/ an/ hare/ for.
Answer
a. A person’s birthday is a special day.
b. Why don’t we have a race?
c. May Allah bless you.
d. Draw a clock with any time on it.
e. The hare slept for an hour.
Set-2
a. bag/ go/ school/ and/ to/ take/ your.
b. that/ wonderful/ sounds/ oh!
c. month/ I/ last/ it/ visited.
d. we/ no/ can’t.
e. far/ Dhaka/ how/ from/ is it?
Answer
a. Take your bag and go to school.
b. Oh, that sounds wonderful!
c. I visited it last month.
d. No, we can’t.
e. How far is it from Dhaka?
Set-3
a. speaking/ they/ English/ practice/ friends/ with.
b. he/is/alone/a/table/sitting/at/corner.
c. a/ met/ we/ foreigner/ last/ night.
d. he/ what/ good/ is/ man/ a!
e. could/ move/ from/ not/ one/ he/ place/ another/ to.
Answer
a. They practice speaking English with friends.
b. He is sitting alone at a corner table.
c. We met a foreigner last night.
d. What a good man he is!
e. He could not move from one place to another.
Set-4
a. holiday/my/ on/ I/ father/ am/ with.
b. are/ going/ you/ where?
c. Chittagong/ not/ I/ going/ am/ to.
d. a/ journey/ have/ nice.
e. nice/ the/ Chittagong/ how/ of/ scenery/ is!
Answer
a. I am on holiday with my father.
b. Where are you going?
c. I am not going to Chittagong.
d. Have a nice journey.
e. How nice the scenery of Chittagong is!
Set-5
a. been/ time/ I/ last/ had/ there.
b. go/ to/ I/ cannot / alone/ Srimangal.
c. main/ are/ Bangladesh/ what/ the/ spots/ in/ tourist?
d. about/ tell/ something/ me/ you.
e. beautiful/ country/ how/ is/ our!
Answer
a. I had been there last time.
b. I cannot go to Srimangal alone.
c. What are the main tourist spots in Bangladesh?
d. Tell me something about you.
e. How beautiful our country is!
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা