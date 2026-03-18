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প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৫। ইংরেজি: Rearrange

প্রশ্ন নম্বর ৮, শব্দ মিলিয়ে Rearrange লেখো

লেখা:
প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষাফাইল ছবি: প্রথম আলো

ইংরেজি: Rearrange

প্রিয় প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের পরীক্ষা এপ্রিল মাসে অনুষ্ঠিত হবে। আজ ইংরেজির ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্নের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ Rearrange গুলো দেওয়া হলো।

# Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

Set-1

a. birthday/ a/ day/ A/ is/ person’s/special.

b. race/ why/ we/ don’t/ have/ a?

c. Allah/ you/ may/ bless.

d. clock/ time/ draw/ a/ with/ it/ any/ on.

e. hour/ the/ slept/ an/ hare/ for.

Answer

a. A person’s birthday is a special day.

b. Why don’t we have a race?

c. May Allah bless you.

d. Draw a clock with any time on it.

e. The hare slept for an hour.

Set-2

a. bag/ go/ school/ and/ to/ take/ your.

b. that/ wonderful/ sounds/ oh!

c. month/ I/ last/ it/ visited.

d. we/ no/ can’t.

e. far/ Dhaka/ how/ from/ is it?

Answer

a. Take your bag and go to school.

b. Oh, that sounds wonderful!

c. I visited it last month.

d. No, we can’t.       

e. How far is it from Dhaka?

Set-3

a. speaking/ they/ English/ practice/ friends/ with.

b. he/is/alone/a/table/sitting/at/corner.

c. a/ met/ we/ foreigner/ last/ night.

d. he/ what/ good/ is/ man/ a!

e. could/ move/ from/ not/ one/ he/ place/ another/ to.

Answer

a. They practice speaking English with friends.

b. He is sitting alone at a corner table.

c. We met a foreigner last night.

d. What a good man he is!

e. He could not move from one place to another.

Set-4

a. holiday/my/ on/ I/ father/ am/ with.

b. are/ going/ you/ where?

c. Chittagong/ not/ I/ going/ am/ to.

d. a/ journey/ have/ nice.

e. nice/ the/ Chittagong/ how/ of/ scenery/ is!

Answer

a. I am on holiday with my father.

b. Where are you going?

c. I am not going to Chittagong.

d. Have a nice journey.

e. How nice the scenery of Chittagong is!

Set-5

a. been/ time/ I/ last/ had/ there.

b. go/ to/ I/ cannot / alone/ Srimangal.

c. main/ are/ Bangladesh/ what/ the/ spots/ in/ tourist?

d. about/ tell/ something/ me/ you.

e. beautiful/ country/ how/ is/ our!

Answer

a. I had been there last time.

b. I cannot go to Srimangal alone.

c. What are the main tourist spots in Bangladesh?

d. Tell me something about you.

e. How beautiful our country is!

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