শব্দ মিলিয়ে শূন্যস্থান পূরণ

ইংরেজি: প্রশ্ন নম্বর–৯

জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজির ৯ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Gap Filling Activities with Clues–এর ওপর। নম্বর থাকবে ৫।

Read the text below and fill in the gaps using the clues given in the text. There are more words than necessary. One word can be used once only.



Set-1

sports, paper, various, newspaper, first, was, Venice, page, educated, reading, old, single

A (a) — is a storehouse of knowledge. By (b) — newspaper, we can enrich our knowledge. An (c) — man of modern age cannot go without a newspaper for a (d) — day. The history of newspaper is (e) —. The first newspaper was brought out in (f) —. ‘The Indian Gazette’ was the (g) — newspaper in our subcontinent. ‘The Samachar Darpan’ (h) — the first Bangla newspaper. There are (i) — kinds of newspapers like the dailies, the weeklies, the monthlies, periodicals and so on. There are weeklies for children and women and also quarterlies about (j) —. There are cinema newspapers too.

Answer

a. newspaper; b. reading; c. educated; d. single; e. old; f. Venice; g. first;

h. was; i. various; j. sports.

