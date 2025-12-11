শব্দ মিলিয়ে শূন্যস্থান পূরণ

জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা-ইংরেজি
শব্দ মিলিয়ে শূন্যস্থান পূরণ
ইংরেজি: প্রশ্ন নম্বর–৯
জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজির ৯ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Gap Filling Activities with Clues–এর ওপর। নম্বর থাকবে ৫।
Read the text below and fill in the gaps using the clues given in the text. There are more words than necessary. One word can be used once only.
Set-1
sports, paper, various, newspaper, first, was, Venice, page, educated, reading, old, single
A (a) — is a storehouse of knowledge. By (b) — newspaper, we can enrich our knowledge. An (c) — man of modern age cannot go without a newspaper for a (d) — day. The history of newspaper is (e) —. The first newspaper was brought out in (f) —. ‘The Indian Gazette’ was the (g) — newspaper in our subcontinent. ‘The Samachar Darpan’ (h) — the first Bangla newspaper. There are (i) — kinds of newspapers like the dailies, the weeklies, the monthlies, periodicals and so on. There are weeklies for children and women and also quarterlies about (j) —. There are cinema newspapers too.
Answer
a. newspaper; b. reading; c. educated; d. single; e. old; f. Venice; g. first;
h. was; i. various; j. sports.
Set-2
unique, patriot, affection, and, of, civilization, human, progress, loves, the, it, older
Patriotism is an inherent quality of (a) — being. It creates in man a (b) — love for his motherland, the land (c) — his birth. Patriotism is older than (d) —. A man who (e) — his country and does his own duty for (f) — progress of his country is called a (g) —. Even the ancient tribes had a great (h) — for the land where they lived (i) — sacrificed their lives to preserve (j) —.
Answer
a. human; b. unique; c. of;
d. civilization; e. loves; f. the;
g. patriot; h. affection; i. and; j. it.
Set-3
trees, friends, they, nature, close, fertile, shelter, of, are, save, in, influenced,
Trees are gifts of (a) —. They are our great (b) — and useful to us (c) — many ways. The climate (d) — a country is greatly (e) — by trees. So more (f) — should be planted. Trees (g) — needed for various purposes. (h) — give us food and (i) —. They make the land (j) — and save it from erosion.
Answer
a. nature; b. friends; c. in; d. of;
e. influenced; f. trees; g. are;
h. They; i. shelter; j. fertile.
Set-4
long, labour, daily, disease, invented, life, science, made, work, by, on, over
Computer was not (a) — overnight. It took (b) — time and hard (c) — to invent computer. Computer cannot (d) — itself. It works (e) — the basis of commands given (f) — the operator. It is used in our (g) — life for various purposes. It has lessened our work loads and (h) — our life easy. Nowadays the doctors use computers to diagnose a (i) — and save valuable (j) — .
Answer
a. invented; b. long; c. labour;
d. work; e. on; f. by; g. daily;
h. made; i. disease; j. lives.
Set-5
assist, mentally, virtue, education, knowledge, talents, material, society, self-reliant, supposed, truly, genius
Proper (a) — provides a learner with opportunity to improve all his (b) —. It’s aim is to develop him physically and (c) — so that he can be useful to himself and to the (d) —. An educated man is (e) — but he can also (f) — others in attaining this great virtue. He is (g) — to be well mannered, kind and sympathetic. So a man who has acquired (h) — and skill only for his (i) — development cannot be called a (j) — educated man.
Answer
a. education; b. talents; c. mentally; d. society; e. self-reliant; f. assist;
g. supposed; h. knowledge;
i. material; j. truly.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা