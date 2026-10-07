প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজির তিনটি Short Composition

ইংরেজি: Short Composition

∎ My Visit to My Grandparents

​Last summer vacation, I went to visit my grandparents. They live in a green village named Sonapur. My parents went there with me. We went to the village by train. The train journey was very enjoyable to me. My grandfather was waiting for us at the station. My grandmother became very happy to see us. She embraced me lovingly and gave me sweets. My grandmother cooked delicious dishes for us every day. I loved the fresh milk and pitha made by her. My grandfather took me to the fields every morning. He taught me the names of different trees and plants. I spent time playing with my cousins in the afternoon. We ran across the open fields together. In the evening, my grandmother told us wonderful fairy tales. The village air was pure and free from noise. I learned many new things during this visit. I stayed at their house for seven days. I was very sad when it was time to leave. It was the most memorable vacation of my life.