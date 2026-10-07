প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজির তিনটি Short Composition
ইংরেজি: Short Composition
∎ My Visit to My Grandparents
Last summer vacation, I went to visit my grandparents. They live in a green village named Sonapur. My parents went there with me. We went to the village by train. The train journey was very enjoyable to me. My grandfather was waiting for us at the station. My grandmother became very happy to see us. She embraced me lovingly and gave me sweets. My grandmother cooked delicious dishes for us every day. I loved the fresh milk and pitha made by her. My grandfather took me to the fields every morning. He taught me the names of different trees and plants. I spent time playing with my cousins in the afternoon. We ran across the open fields together. In the evening, my grandmother told us wonderful fairy tales. The village air was pure and free from noise. I learned many new things during this visit. I stayed at their house for seven days. I was very sad when it was time to leave. It was the most memorable vacation of my life.
∎ How Do I Spend I Leisure Time
Leisure time means the free time after work or study. I get some leisure time in the afternoon. I like to spend my free time in different ways. Reading storybooks is my favourite pastime. Books give me knowledge and joy at the same time. I also love to draw and color pictures. I draw flowers, birds, and natural views in my notebook. Sometimes I listen to soft music to relax my mind. Gardening is another activity I enjoy in my free time. I have a small garden in front of my house. I water the plants and clean the garden every afternoon. Playing outdoor games is also part of my routine. I play football and cricket with my neighborhood friends. Playing games keeps my body fit and active. On weekends, I watch cartoon shows on TV. Sometimes I help my mother with her household work. I never waste my leisure time doing nothing. Useful pastimes make my mind fresh and cheerful. I feel ready to study again after my leisure time. Proper use of leisure time makes life happy.
∎ A Language Club
A language club is a place to learn new languages. Our school has an active English Language Club. I am a regular member of this club. The club room is clean and bright. It is decorated with charts and grammar rules. We meet in the club twice a week. An English teacher guides all our club activities. We practice speaking in English with our friends. We read English storybooks and magazines there. Sometimes we watch funny English cartoons together. We also listen to English audio stories. The teacher helps us correct our pronunciation. We play word games like spelling games and puzzles. The club organizes short speech competitions every month. These activities help me overcome my fear of English. My vocabulary is improving day by day. I can now speak small English sentences easily. Learning a language here is full of fun. All students should join a language club. I love going to my language club very much.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা