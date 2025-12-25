জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা—ইংরেজি
বাক্যগুলো পরিবর্তন করে লেখো
ইংরেজি: ১২ নম্বর প্রশ্ন
জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১২ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Changing sentence-এর ওপর। এ প্রশ্নে একটি বাক্য দেওয়া থাকবে এবং বন্ধনীর মধে৵ বাক্যটির পরিবর্তনের নির্দেশনা দেওয়া থাকবে। সে অনুযায়ী বাক্যটি লিখবে।
Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.
1.
a. No one can prosper in life without Industry. (Affirmative)
b. We have to work for our prosperity. (Interrogative)
c. Only the industry people change the lot of our nation. (Negative)
d. An industrious man is respected by everyone. (Active)
e. Industry is the best way to success. (Positive)
f. Everybody works hard to gain his object. (Negative)
g. Life is nothing but a struggle. (Interrogative)
h. Who does not want to succeed in life? (Assertive)
i. Industry brings success. (Future Continuous Tense)
j. Industry is the most important secret for shining in life. (Positive)
Answer
a. One can prosper in life through industry.
b. Don’t we have to work for our prosperity?
c. None but the industrious people change the lot of a nation.
d. Everyone respects an industrious man.
e. No other way to success is as good as industry.
f. There is nobody but works hard to gain his object.
g. Is life anything but a struggle?
h. Everybody wants to succeed in life.
i. Industry will be brining success.
j. No other secret for shining in life is so/as important as industry.
2.
a. Very few insects are as busy as a bee. (Comparative)
b. It lives together. (Negative)
c. It flies from flower to flower and collects honey. (Interrogative)
d. It stores honey in the hive. (Future Indefinite Tense)
e. It leads a disciplined life. (Exclamatory)
f. We work hard to attain success in our life. (Imperative)
g. Peace and prosperity is not possible without being industrious. (Affirmative)
h. A man who leads an idle life brings misery for his life. (Passive)
i. He can never help the people of society. (Interrogative)
j. Everybody dislikes him. (Passive)
Answer
a. A bee is busier than most other insects.
b. It does not live alone/separately.
c. Doesn’t it fly from flower to flower and collect honey?
d. It will store honey in the hive.
e. What a disciplined life it leads!
f. Let us work hard to attain success in our life.
g. Peace and prosperity is impossible without being industrious.
h. A man who leads an idle life does not bring prosperity in his life.
i. Can he ever help the people of society?
j. He is disliked by everybody.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা