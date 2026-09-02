ইংরেজির ৪টি Short Composition: প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা–২০২৬
ইংরেজি: Short Composition
প্রিয় প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষার্থী, ইংরেজি বিষয়ে একটি Short Composition উত্তর করতে হবে। পরীক্ষায় Short Composition বিষয়টি পাঠ্যবই–সংশ্লিষ্ট বা পাঠ্যবইয়ের বাইরে থেকে হতে পারে।
∎ A Diary About Your Day
Today was a happy day for me. I got up early in the morning. I brushed my teeth and washed my face. Then I said my morning prayer. I took my breakfast with my family. After breakfast, I went to school. I met my friends at school. I attended all my classes carefully. My teachers taught us many useful things. At tiffin time, I ate some food with my friends. After school, I came back home. I washed my hands and changed my dress. Then I took my lunch. After some rest, I sat down to study. I did my homework carefully. In the evening, I played with my friends. Then I took a bath and said my prayer. I had dinner with my family. At night, I read my books for some time. Finally, I went to bed happily.
∎ A Thirsty Crow
One hot summer day, a crow was very thirsty. It flew here and there in search of water. But it could not find water anywhere. At last, it saw a pitcher near a house. The crow flew down to the pitcher. It looked into the pitcher and saw some water. But the water was very low. The crow tried to drink the water, but its beak could not reach it. It thought for a while. Then it saw some small stones nearby. It picked up the stones one by one and dropped them into the pitcher. Slowly, the water came up. The crow became very happy. It drank the water
to its fill and flew away happily.
The crow did not lose hope. It used its brain to solve the problem. So, the story teaches us that where there is a will, there is a way.
∎ A Library
A library is a place where many books are kept. It is a very useful place for students. There is a library in our school. It is a quiet and clean room. There are many books on different subjects. We can find story books, science books and history books there. There are also newspapers and magazines. Students can read books in the library. They can also borrow books for a few days. Our librarian takes care of the books. He helps us to find the books we need. We should keep silent in the library. We should not damage or tear any book. We should return books on time. Reading books increases our knowledge. It also develops our thinking power. A library helps students in their studies. It is called a storehouse of knowledge. I like spending my free time in the library. So, every school should have a good library.
∎ Our School Garden
There is a beautiful garden in our school. It is in front of our school building. The garden is small but very beautiful. There are many flowers in the garden. We can see roses, marigolds and sunflowers there. There are also some green trees. The garden looks very beautiful in the morning. Colourful butterflies fly around the flowers. Bees also come to collect honey. Our students take care of the garden. They water the plants regularly. They also remove weeds from the garden. Our teachers encourage us to plant more trees. The garden makes our school look beautiful. It also gives us fresh air. We learn how to care for plants. The garden is a peaceful place for us. We sometimes sit there during our free time. We should never throw waste in the garden. I love my school garden very much.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা