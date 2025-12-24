উপযুক্ত শব্দ বসিয়ে শূন্যস্থান পূরণ করো

ইংরেজি: প্রশ্ন নম্বর–৯

জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজির ৯ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Gap Filling Activities with Clues–এর ওপর। নম্বর থাকবে ৫।

Read the text below and fill in the gaps using the clues given in the text. There are more words than necessary. One word can be used once only.

Set–1

long, labour, daily, disease, invented, life, science, made, work, by, on, over

Computer was not (a) — overnight. It took (b) — time and hard (c) — to invent computer. Computer cannot (d) — itself. It works (e) — the basis of commands given (f) — the operator. It is used in our (g) — life for various purposes. It has lessened our work loads and (h) — our life easy. Nowadays the doctors use computers to diagnose a (i) — and save valuable (j) — .

Answer

a. invented; b. long; c. labour;

d. work; e. on; f. by; g. daily; h. made; i. disease; j. lives.