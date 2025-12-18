ভাব৴ বসিয়ে শূন্যস্থান পূরণ করো

ইংরেজি: Right Form of Verbs

Set-1

Que: She — (sleep) when I called her.

Ans: She was sleeping when I called her.

Que: They — (help) the poor every winter.

Ans: They help the poor every winter.

Que: Mr. Rahman — (teach) English.

Ans: Mr. Rahman teaches English.

Que: I — (not/know) the answer.

Ans: I do not know the answer.

Que: The boys — (play) in the field now.

Ans: The boys are playing in the field now.