জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজির বাক্য পড়ে Capitalization & Punctuation ঠিক করো

জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজির বাক্য পড়ে Capitalization & Punctuation ঠিক করো
ইংরেজি: Capitals & Punctuation
# Use capitals and punctuation marks where necessary in the following text. 1.
are you brothers the mistress of the house said turning to the dervishes no by allah they said we are poor wanderers who met by mere chance we pray for allah’s pardon
Ans: “Are you brothers?” the mistress of the house said, turning to the dervishes. “No, by Allah, ” they said. “We are poor wanderers who met by mere chance. We pray for Allah’s pardon. ”
2.
What can i teach you asked nasiruddin we don’t know replied the students you are students but you don’t know anything so i can’t teach you anything said nasiruddin
Ans: “What can I teach you?” asked Nasiruddin. “We don’t know, ” replied the students. “You are students but you don’t know anything. So, I can’t teach you anything,” said Nasiruddin.
3.
To be good is noble but to teach others how to be good is nobler and no trouble said a well known writer this may explain why in this world there is more of preaching than of practice
Ans: “To be good is noble, but to teach others how to be good is nobler and no trouble,” said a well known writer. This may explain why in this world there is more of preaching than of practice.
4.
the man said to me where are you going i am going to university said i did you go to university yesterday no i replied why did you not go i was very busy said i.
Ans: The man said to me, “Where are you going?” “I am going to university,” said I. “Did you go to university yesterday?” “No,” I replied. “Why did you not go?” “I was very busy,” said I.
5.
william shakespeare the monarch of world literature was born on 23 april 1564 in stratford on avon his mother was mary arden and his father was john shakespeare he was not much educated he had little knowledge of grammar
Ans: William Shakespeare, the monarch of world literature, was born on April 23, 1564 in Stratford-on-Avon. His mother was Mary Arden and his father was John Shakespeare. He was not much educated. He had little knowledge of grammar.
6.
arabia a vast peninsula between the persian gulf the indian ocean and the red sea forms the link between asia and africa
Ans: Arabia, a vast peninsula between the Persian gulf, the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, forms the link between Asia and Africa.
7.
we live in bangladesh almost of us speak in bangla most all of the people of the country are muslims besides buddhists and christians also live here about 80 percent people live in the villages
Ans: We live in Bangladesh. Almost all of us speak in Bangla. Most of the people of the country are Muslims. Besides, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians also live here. About 80 percent people live in the villages.
8.
will you buy hair asked della i buy hair said madame take your hat off and let’s have a sight at looks of it twenty dollars said madame lifting the mass with a practised hand
Ans: “Will you buy hair?” asked Della. “I buy hair,” said Madame. “Take your hat off and let’s have a sight at the locks of it. Twenty dollars,” said Madame, lifting the mass with a practiced hand.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা