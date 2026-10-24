জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি বাক্যগুলো পরিবর্তন করো

জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি বাক্যগুলো পরিবর্তন করো
ইংরেজি: Changing Sentences
# Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.
1.
a) Patriotism is a noble virtue. (Interrogative)
b) He was a great patriot. (Exclamatory)
c) It persuades a man to do everything just. (Negative)
d) I wish patriotism existed in us. (Optative)
e) What an outstanding quality it is! (Assertive)
f) A man with patriotic zeal is called a patriot. (Imperative)
g) A patriot fears none but the Creator. (Affirmative)
h) By paying taxes, he obeys the law. (Past Indefinite)
i) He is respected by all. (Future Indefinite)
j) So, let’s be patriot. (Assertive)
Answer
a) Isn’t patriotism a noble virtue?
b) What a great patriot he was!
c) It does not persuade a man to do anything unjust.
Or, It persuades a man to do nothing unjust.
d) May patriotism exist in us.
e) It is a very outstanding quality.
f) Let a man with patriotic zeal be called a patriot.
g) A patriot fears only the Creator.
h) By paying taxes, he obeyed the law.
i) He will be respected by all.
j) So, we should be patriot.
2.
a) Industry is the key to success. (Interrogative)
b) All the great people of the world are industrious. (Negative)
c) So, we should not lead an idle life. (Affirmative)
d) Asif is very industrious. (Exclamatory)
e) He wants to be a doctor. (Imperative)
f) How attentively he studies! (Assertive)
g) We hope his dream will be realized. (Optative)
h) He respects his seniors. (Past Indefinite)
i) His teachers help him most sincerely. (Future Continuous)
j) May Allah enable him to grow into a good citizen. (Assertive)
Answer
a) Isn’t industry the key to success?
b) No great people of the world are lazy.
c) So, we should lead an active life.
d) How industrious Asif is!
e) Let him be a doctor.
f) He studies very attentively.
g) May his dream be realized.
h) He respected his seniors.
i) His teachers will be helping him most sincerely.
j) We hope Allah enables him to grow into a good citizen.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা