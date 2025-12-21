বাক্য সঠিক করো ভার্ব বসিয়ে

প্রাথমিক মেধা যাচাই পরীক্ষা: ইংরেজি
বাক্য সঠিক করো ভার্ব বসিয়ে
ইংরেজি: Right Form of Verbs
Set-1
Que: She — (sleep) when I called her.
Ans: She was sleeping when I called her.
Que: They — (help) the poor every winter.
Ans: They help the poor every winter.
Que: Mr. Rahman — (teach) English.
Ans: Mr. Rahman teaches English.
Que: I — (not/know) the answer.
Ans: I do not know the answer.
Que: The boys — (play) in the field now.
Ans: The boys are playing in the field now.
Set-2
Que: She — (talk) to her mother last night.
Ans: She talked to her mother last night.
Que: We — (go) to Cox’s Bazar last year.
Ans: We went to Cox’s Bazar last year.
Que: They — (build) a bridge next month.
Ans: They will build a bridge next month.
Que: I — (take) tea every morning.
Ans: I take tea every morning.
Que: The child — (cry) loudly now.
Ans: The child is crying loudly now.
Set-3
Que: He — (eat) rice yesterday.
Ans: He ate rice yesterday.
Que: My parents — (live) in Khulna.
Ans: My parents live in Khulna.
Que: The train — (arrive) at 8 a.m.
Ans: The train arrives at 8 a.m.
Que: I — (drive) the car when it started raining.
Ans: I was driving the car when it started raining.
Que: She — (not/come) today.
Ans: She will not come today.
Set-4
Que: They — (work) in this office since 2020.
Ans: They have worked in this office since 2020.
Que: The man — (sell) fruits everyday.
Ans: The man sells fruits everyday.
Que: I — (read) this book before.
Ans: I have read this book before.
Que: We — (wait) for you now.
Ans: We are waiting for you now.
Que: The girls — (dance) at the party last night.
Ans: The girls danced at the party last night.
Set-5
Que: She — (finish) her work already.
Ans: She has finished her work already.
Que: The baby — (not/sleep) now.
Ans: The baby is not sleeping now.
Que: I —(return) home early yesterday.
Ans: I returned home early yesterday.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা