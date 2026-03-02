এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬
Right Form of Verb উত্তর দাও, ৭ নম্বর পাও
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Right Form of Verb
Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context.
1.
Patriotism is a very noble virtue. It (a) — (inspire) a man to do everything just and fair for the well-being and betterment of the country. It (b) — (be) the quality that impels a man to sacrifice his own interest, comfort, pleasure and even his life for the sake of his country. Patriotic zeal (c) —(make) a man dutiful, energetic and enthusiastic. He (d) —(obey) the laws, pays taxes and (e) — (think) for the country. Patriotism (f) — (teach) a man fellow-feeling, fraternity and love and sympathy for the countrymen. A patriot is also (g) — (praise) and (h) — (honour) by his countrymen. An unpatriotic man, on the other hand, is an ignoble person. He is self-centred. He (i) — (engage) all his time in achieving his mean end. He (j) — (cause) harm to the country by his unyielding and reckless activities. The real education of patriotism cannot help (k) — (to sacrifice) his everything for the greater interest of the country where he (l) — (to (to bear). A man (m) — (to imbue) with patriotic zeal keeps the prestige of his country above everything in the world. Again, a man devoid of patriotism (n) — (to humiliate) everywhere.
Answer: a. inspires; b. is; c. makes;
d. obeys; e. thinks; f. teaches; g. praised; h. honoured; i. engages; j. causes;
k. sacrificing; l. was born; m. imbued;
n. is humiliated.
2.
People who (a) — (appear) most often and most gloriously in the pages of history (b) — (be) great conquerors and generals. Whereas, the people who really (c) — (help) civilization forward are often never (d) — (mention) at all. We do not know who first (e) — (set) a broken leg or (f) — (launch) a sea worthy boat or (g) — (calculate) the length of a year. The great men are those who (h) — (work) ceaselessly to quicken the pace of civilization. On the contrary, the condemned men are those who (i) — (cause) bloodshed and violence in the world. All of us (j) — (adore) the great men of the world. We highly (k) —(indebt) to those great men who (l) — (contribute) a lot for (m) — (flourish) the civilization. If we want to be great, we (n) — (follow) their footstep.
Answer: a. appear; b. are; c. help;
d. mentioned; e. set; f. launched;
g. calculated; h. work; i. cause; j. should adore/ought to adore; k. are highly indebted; l. have contributed;
m. flourishing; n. should follow.
3.
Kuakata, locally (a) — (know) as Sagar Kannya (b) — (be) an uncommon scenic spot of Bangladesh. Kuakata (c) — (take) its origin from the story of a ‘Kua’ or well- dug on the seashore. It (d) — (allow) a visitor to watch both the sunrise and the sunset from the beach. The beach (e) — (have) a typical natural setting. This sandy beach (f) — (slope) gently into the Bay and (g) — (bathe) there is as pleasant as swimming or diving is. Fishing boats (h) — (ply) in the Bay of Bengal and (i) — (surf) waves add to the vibrant colours of Kuakata. Steps (j) —(take) to preserve the beauty of the famous beach. If the communication of Kuakata (k) — (improve) and facilities (l) — (increase), tourists from home and abroad (m) — (feel) the attraction to visit Kuakata beach. Our government (n) — (take) necessary steps in this regard.
Answer: a. known; b. is; c. has taken/takes; d. allows; e. has; f. slopes; g. bathing; h. plying; i. surfing; j. should be taken; k. is improved; l. are increased; m. will feel; n. should/has to/must take.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা