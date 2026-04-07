প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৫। ইংরেজি: Correct Form of Verbs
বাক্যের Verb ঠিক করে লেখো
ইংরেজি: Correct Form of Verbs
প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, ১৫ এপ্রিল পরীক্ষা শুরু হবে। ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১১ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Correct Form of Verbs। নম্বর থাকবে ১ করে মোট ৫।
1. She — (sleep) when I called her.
Ans: She was sleeping when I called her.
2. They — (help) the poor every winter.
Ans: They help the poor every winter.
3. Mr. Rahman — (teach) English.
Ans: Mr. Rahman teaches English.
4. I — (not/know) the answer.
Ans: I do not know the answer.
5. The boys — (play) in the field now.
Ans: The boys are playing in the field now.
6. She — (talk) to her mother last night.
Ans: She talked to her mother last night.
7. We — (go) to Cox’s Bazar last year.
Ans: We went to Cox’s Bazar last year.
8. They — (build) a bridge next month.
Ans: They will build a bridge next month.
9. I — (take) tea every morning.
Ans: I take tea every morning.
10. The child — (cry) loudly now.
Ans: The child is crying loudly now.
11. He — (eat) rice yesterday.
Ans: He ate rice yesterday.
12. My parents — (live) in Khulna.
Ans: My parents live in Khulna.
13. The train — (arrive) at 8 a.m.
Ans: The train arrives at 8 a.m.
14. I — (drive) the car when it started raining.
Ans: I was driving the car when it started raining.
15. She — (not/come) today.
Ans: She will not come today.
16. They — (work) in this office since 2026.
Ans: They have worked in this office since 2026.
17. The man — (sell) fruits every day.
Ans: The man sells fruits every day.
18. I — (read) this book before.
Ans: I have read this book before.
19. They — (celebrate) Eid next week.
Ans: They will celebrate Eid next week.
20. He — (speak) English fluently.
Ans: He speaks English fluently.
21. She — (work) here for ten years.
Ans: She has worked here for ten years.
22. They — (study) English for six months.
Ans: They have been studying English for six months.
23. He — (play) football for five years.
Ans: He has been playing football for five years.
24. We — (know) them for a long time.
Ans: We have known them for a long time.
25. I — (not/finish) my homework yet.
Ans: I have not finished my homework.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা