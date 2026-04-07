পরীক্ষা

প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৫। ইংরেজি: Correct Form of Verbs

বাক্যের Verb ঠিক করে লেখো

লেখা:
ইকবাল খান
বৃত্তি পরীক্ষার জন্য প্রস্তুতি নিচ্ছে রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজের শিক্ষার্থীরা

ইংরেজি: Correct Form of Verbs

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, ১৫ এপ্রিল পরীক্ষা শুরু হবে। ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১১ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Correct Form of Verbs। নম্বর থাকবে ১ করে মোট ৫।

 

1. She — (sleep) when I called her.

Ans: She was sleeping when I called her.

2. They — (help) the poor every winter.

Ans: They help the poor every winter.

3. Mr. Rahman — (teach) English.

Ans: Mr. Rahman teaches English.

4. I — (not/know) the answer.

Ans: I do not know the answer.

5. The boys — (play) in the field now.

Ans: The boys are playing in the field now.

6. She — (talk) to her mother last night.

Ans: She talked to her mother last night.

7. We — (go) to Cox’s Bazar last year.

Ans: We went to Cox’s Bazar last year.

8. They — (build) a bridge next month.

Ans: They will build a bridge next month.

9. I — (take) tea every morning.

Ans: I take tea every morning.

10.  The child — (cry) loudly now.

Ans: The child is crying loudly now.

11. He — (eat) rice yesterday.

Ans: He ate rice yesterday.

12. My parents — (live) in Khulna.

Ans: My parents live in Khulna.

13. The train — (arrive) at 8 a.m.

Ans: The train arrives at 8 a.m.

14. I — (drive) the car when it started raining.

Ans: I was driving the car when it started raining.

15.  She — (not/come) today.

Ans: She will not come today.

16. They — (work) in this office since 2026.

Ans: They have worked in this office since 2026.

17. The man — (sell) fruits every day.

Ans: The man sells fruits every day.

18. I — (read) this book before.

Ans: I have read this book before.

19. They — (celebrate) Eid next week.

Ans: They will celebrate Eid next week.

20. He — (speak) English fluently.

Ans: He speaks English fluently.

21. She — (work) here for ten years.

Ans: She has worked here for ten years.

22. They — (study) English for six months.

Ans: They have been studying English for six months.

23. He — (play) football for five years.

Ans: He has been playing football for five years.

24. We — (know) them for a long time.

Ans: We have known them for a long time.

25. I — (not/finish) my homework yet.

Ans: I have not finished my homework.

  • ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
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