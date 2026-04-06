প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৫। ইংরেজি
বাক্যের Verb-গুলো ঠিক করো
ইংরেজি: Correct Form of Verbs
প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, ১৫ এপ্রিল পরীক্ষা শুরু হবে। ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১১ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Correct Form of Verbs। নম্বর থাকবে ১ করে মোট ৫।
Set-1
Que: Habib usually — (go) to school on foot.
Ans: Habib usually goes to school on foot.
Que: They — (play) cricket every Friday.
Ans: They play cricket every Friday.
Que: The boy — (read) a story now.
Ans: The boy is reading a story now.
Que: I — (finish) my homework yesterday.
Ans: I finished my homework yesterday.
Que: We — (visit) Dhaka next week.
Ans: We will visit Dhaka next week.
Set-2
Que: We — (just/meet) our teacher.
Ans: We have just met our teacher.
Que: I — (study) while my sister — (cook) dinner.
Ans: I was studying while my sister was cooking dinner.
Que: He — (sleep) while it rained outside.
Ans: He was sleeping while it rained outside.
Que: They — (play) football while the rain stopped.
Ans: They were playing football while the rain stopped.
Que: She — (already/finish) her homework.
Ans: She has already finished her homework.
Set-3
Que: She — (cook) lunch at this moment.
Ans: She is cooking lunch at this moment.
Que: The sun — (rise) in the east.
Ans: The sun rises in the east.
Que: The students — (make) noise when the teacher came.
Ans: The students were making noise when the teacher came.
Que: He — (not/like) tea.
Ans: He does not like tea.
Set-4
Que: I — (write) a letter now.
Ans: I am writing a letter now.
Que: They — (watch) a movie last night.
Ans: They watched a movie last night.
Que: Birds — (fly) in the sky.
Ans: Birds fly in the sky.
Que: She — (go) to the market every day.
Ans: She goes to the market every day.
Que: I — (meet) him tomorrow.
Ans: I will meet him tomorrow.
Set-5
Que: The girl — (sing) beautifully.
Ans: The girl sings beautifully.
Que: They — (not/play) football now.
Ans: They are not playing football now.
Que: You — (see) the Taj Mahal before.
Ans: You have seen the Taj Mahal before.
Que: It — (rain) heavily yesterday.
Ans: It rained heavily yesterday.
Que: We — (prepare) for the exam now.
Ans: We are preparing for the exam now.
Set-6
Que: The girls — (dance) at the party last night.
Ans: The girls danced at the party last night.
Que: We — (wait) for you now.
Ans: We are waiting for you now.
Que: She — (finish) her work already.
Ans: She has finished her work already.
Que: The baby — (not/sleep) now.
Ans: The baby is not sleeping now.
Que: I — (return) home early yesterday.
Ans: I returned home early yesterday.
Set-7
Que: We — (visit) many places last year.
Ans: We visited many places last year.
Que: She — (draw) a picture now.
Ans: She is drawing a picture now.
Que: The dog — (bark) loudly at night.
Ans: The dog barks loudly at night.
Que: I — (not/write) a letter yesterday.
Ans: I did not write a letter yesterday.
Que: They — (come) here every evening.
Ans: They come here every evening.
Set-8
Que: The boy — (run) fast now.
Ans: The boy is running fast now.
Que: I — (just/finish) my tea.
Ans: I have just finished my tea.
Que: She — (just/leave) the office.
Ans: She has just left the office.
Que: They — (just/arrive) at the bus stop.
Ans: They have just arrived at the bus stop.
Que: He — (just/send) the email.
Ans: He has just sent the email.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা