বাক্যের Verb-গুলো ঠিক করো

Set-5

Que: The girl — (sing) beautifully.

Ans: The girl sings beautifully.

Que: They — (not/play) football now.

Ans: They are not playing football now.

Que: You — (see) the Taj Mahal before.

Ans: You have seen the Taj Mahal before.

Que: It — (rain) heavily yesterday.

Ans: It rained heavily yesterday.

Que: We — (prepare) for the exam now.

Ans: We are preparing for the exam now.

Set-6

Que: The girls — (dance) at the party last night.

Ans: The girls danced at the party last night.

Que: We — (wait) for you now.

Ans: We are waiting for you now.

Que: She — (finish) her work already.

Ans: She has finished her work already.

Que: The baby — (not/sleep) now.

Ans: The baby is not sleeping now.

Que: I — (return) home early yesterday.

Ans: I returned home early yesterday.