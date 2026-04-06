পরীক্ষা

প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৫। ইংরেজি

বাক্যের Verb-গুলো ঠিক করো

লেখা:
ইকবাল খান
অলংকরণ: এস এম রাকিবুর রহমান

ইংরেজি: Correct Form of Verbs

প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী, ১৫ এপ্রিল পরীক্ষা শুরু হবে। ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১১ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Correct Form of Verbs। নম্বর থাকবে ১ করে মোট ৫।

 

Set-1

Que: Habib usually — (go) to school on foot.

Ans: Habib usually goes to school on foot.

Que: They — (play) cricket every Friday.

Ans: They play cricket every Friday.

Que: The boy — (read) a story now.

Ans: The boy is reading a story now.

Que: I — (finish) my homework yesterday.

Ans: I finished my homework yesterday.

Que: We — (visit) Dhaka next week.

Ans: We will visit Dhaka next week.

Set-2

Que: We — (just/meet) our teacher.

Ans: We have just met our teacher.

Que: I — (study) while my sister — (cook) dinner.

Ans: I was studying while my sister was cooking dinner.

Que: He — (sleep) while it rained outside.

Ans: He was sleeping while it rained outside.

Que: They — (play) football while the rain stopped.

Ans: They were playing football while the rain stopped.

Que: She — (already/finish) her homework.

Ans: She has already finished her homework.

Set-3

Que: She — (cook) lunch at this moment.

Ans: She is cooking lunch at this moment.

Que: The sun — (rise) in the east.

Ans: The sun rises in the east.

Que: The students — (make) noise when the teacher came.

Ans: The students were making noise when the teacher came.

Que: He — (not/like) tea.

Ans: He does not like tea.

Set-4

Que: I — (write) a letter now.

Ans: I am writing a letter now.

Que: They — (watch) a movie last night.

Ans: They watched a movie last night.

Que: Birds — (fly) in the sky.

Ans: Birds fly in the sky.

Que: She — (go) to the market every day.

Ans: She goes to the market every day.

Que: I — (meet) him tomorrow.

Ans: I will meet him tomorrow.

Set-5

Que: The girl — (sing) beautifully.

Ans: The girl sings beautifully.

Que: They — (not/play) football now.

Ans: They are not playing football now.

Que: You — (see) the Taj Mahal before.

Ans: You have seen the Taj Mahal before.

Que: It — (rain) heavily yesterday.

Ans: It rained heavily yesterday.

Que: We — (prepare) for the exam now.

Ans: We are preparing for the exam now.

Set-6

Que: The girls — (dance) at the party last night.

Ans: The girls danced at the party last night.

Que: We — (wait) for you now.

Ans: We are waiting for you now.

Que: She — (finish) her work already.

Ans: She has finished her work already.

Que: The baby — (not/sleep) now.

Ans: The baby is not sleeping now.

Que: I — (return) home early yesterday.

Ans: I returned home early yesterday.

Set-7

Que: We — (visit) many places last year.

Ans: We visited many places last year.

Que: She — (draw) a picture now.

Ans: She is drawing a picture now.

Que: The dog — (bark) loudly at night.

Ans: The dog barks loudly at night.

Que: I — (not/write) a letter yesterday.

Ans: I did not write a letter yesterday.

Que: They — (come) here every evening.

Ans: They come here every evening.

Set-8

Que: The boy — (run) fast now.

Ans: The boy is running fast now.

Que: I — (just/finish) my tea.

Ans: I have just finished my tea.

Que: She — (just/leave) the office.

Ans: She has just left the office.

Que: They — (just/arrive) at the bus stop.

Ans: They have just arrived at the bus stop.

Que: He — (just/send) the email.

Ans: He has just sent the email.

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