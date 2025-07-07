তথ্য ও যোগাযোগপ্রযুক্তি এবং কম্পিউটার বিষয়ে ১০০ শব্দের পূর্ণরূপ যেমন

৭৬. ROM— Read Only Memory.

৭৭. RTGS— Real Time Gross Settlement.

৭৮. SCSI— Small Computer System Interface.

৭৯. SIM— Subscriber Identification Module.

৮০. SMS— Short Message Service.

৮১. SMTP— Simple Mail Transfer Protocol.

৮২. SQL— Structured Query Language.

৮৩. SSI— Small Scale Integration.

৮৪. STD— Subscriber Trunk Dialing.

৮৫. STP— Shielded Twisted Pair.

৮৬. SVGA— Super Video Graphics Array.

৮৭. SWIFT — Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication.

৮৮. TCP— Transmission Control Protocol.

৮৯. TDMA— Time Division Multiple Access.

৯০. Unicode— Universal Code.

৯১. UTF— Unicode Transformation Format.

৯২. UPS— Uninterrupted Power Supply.

৯৩. URL— Uniform Resource Locator.

৯৪. USB— Universal Serial Bus.

৯৫. UTP— Unshielded Twisted Pair.

৯৬. VAR— Video Assistant Referee.

৯৭. VDU— Visual Display Unit.

৯৮. VESA— Video Electronic Standard Architecture.

৯৯. VGA— Video Graphics Array.

১০০. VIRUS— Vital Information Resources Under Seize.

১০১. VoIP- Voice Over Internet Protocol.

১০২. VPN— Virtual Private Network.

১০৩. V-SAT— Very Small Aperture Terminal.

১০৪. WAN— Wide Area Network.

১০৫. Wi-Fi— Wireless Fidelity.

১০৬. Wi-MAX— World Wide Interoperability for Microwave Access.

১০৭. WWW— World Wide-Web.

১০৮. ZIF— Zero Insertion Force.

লেখক: আমিনুল ইসলাম, প্রভাষক