তথ্য ও যোগাযোগপ্রযুক্তি এবং কম্পিউটার বিষয়ে ১০০ শব্দের পূর্ণরূপ যেমন

তথ্য ও যোগাযোগপ্রযুক্তি এবং কম্পিউটার বিষয়ে ১০০ শব্দের পূর্ণরূপ যেমন
এসএসসি ও এইচএসসি পরীক্ষায় তথ্য ও যোগাযোগপ্রযুক্তি এবং কম্পিউটার বিষয়ে অনেক গুরুত্বপূর্ণ শব্দ পূর্ণ রূপ আসে। তথ্য ও যোগাযোগপ্রযুক্তি বিষয়ে ১০০টি বেশি শব্দের পূর্ণরূপ প্রতিটি শিক্ষার্থী ও চাকরিপ্রত্যাশীদের অবশ্যই জানা প্রয়োজন।
১. AI— Artificial Intelligence.
২. ALU— Arithmetic Logic Unit.
৩. API— Application Programming Interface.
৪. ARPANET— Advanced Research Project Agency Network.
৫. ATM— Automated Teller Machine.
৬. BCD— Binary Coded Decimal.
৭. BIOS— Basic Input Output System.
৮. Bit— Binary Digit.
৯. CAD— Computer Aided Design.
১০. CAN— Campus Area Network.
১১. CD— Compact Disc.
১২. CDMA— Code Division Multiple Access.
১৩. CISC— Complex Instruction Set Computer.
১৪. CPU— Central Processing Unit.
১৫. DBMS— Database Management System.
১৬. DDL— Data Definition Language.
১৭. DML— Data Manipulation Language.
১৮. DNS— Domain Name System.
১৯. DOS— Disk Operating System.
২০. DPI— Dot Per Inch.
২১. DVD— Digital Video Disc.
২২. E-Commerce— Electronic Commerce.
২৩. EHR— Electronic Health Record.
২৪. EFT— Electronic Fund Transfer.
২৫. E-mail— Electronic Mail.
২৬. EPROM— Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory.
২৭. EVM— Electronic Voting Machine.
২৮. F-Commerce— Facebook Commerce.
২৯. FTP— File Transfer Protocol.
৩০. GIF— Graphics Interchange Format.
৩১. GMO— Genetically Modified Organism.
৩২. GPS— Global Positioning System.
৩৩. GPU— Graphics Processing Unit.
৩৪. GSM— Global System for Mobile Communication.
৩৫. GUI— Graphical User Interface.
৩৬. HCI— Human Computer Interaction.
৩৭. HTML— Hyper Text Markup Language.
৩৮. HTTPS— Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure.
৩৯. IBM— International Business Machines.
৪০. IC— Integrated Circuit.
৪১. ICT— Information and Communication Technologies.
৪২. IMEL— International Mobile Equipment Identity.
৪৩. Internet— International Network.
৪৪. IOT— Internet of Things.
৪৫. IPOS— Input, Processing, Output & Storage.
৪৬. IP— Internet Protocol.
৪৭. IPS— Instant Power Supply.
৪৮. ISD— International Subscriber Dialing.
৪৯. ISP— Internet Service Provider.
৫০. LAN— Local Area Network.
৫১. LCD— Liquid Crystal Display.
৫২. LTE— Long Term Evolution.
৫৩. MAN— Metropolitan Area Network.
৫৪. MICR— Magnetic Ink Character Recognition.
৫৫. MMS— Multiple Message Service.
৫৬. MSI— Medium Scale Integration.
৫৭. NIC— Network Interface Card.
৫৮. NWD— Nation Wide Dialing.
৫৯. OCR— Optical Character Recognition.
৬০. OMR— Optical Mark Reader.
৬১. OSI— Open System Interconnection.
৬২. PAN— Personal Area Network.
৬৩. PC— Personal Computer.
৬৪. PCI— Peripheral Component Interconnect.
৬৫. PDA— Personal Digital Assistant.
৬৬. PDF— Portable Document Format.
৬৭. Pixel— Picture Element.
৬৮. PNG— Portable Network Graphics.
৬৯. POP— Post Office Protocol.
৭০. POST— Power on Self Test.
৭১. PROM— Programmable Read Only Memory.
৭২. RAM— Random Access Memory.
৭৩. RADAR—Radio Detection and Ranging.
৭৪. RDBMS— Relational Database Management System.
৭৫. RFID— Radio-Frequency Identification.
৭৬. ROM— Read Only Memory.
৭৭. RTGS— Real Time Gross Settlement.
৭৮. SCSI— Small Computer System Interface.
৭৯. SIM— Subscriber Identification Module.
৮০. SMS— Short Message Service.
৮১. SMTP— Simple Mail Transfer Protocol.
৮২. SQL— Structured Query Language.
৮৩. SSI— Small Scale Integration.
৮৪. STD— Subscriber Trunk Dialing.
৮৫. STP— Shielded Twisted Pair.
৮৬. SVGA— Super Video Graphics Array.
৮৭. SWIFT — Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication.
৮৮. TCP— Transmission Control Protocol.
৮৯. TDMA— Time Division Multiple Access.
৯০. Unicode— Universal Code.
৯১. UTF— Unicode Transformation Format.
৯২. UPS— Uninterrupted Power Supply.
৯৩. URL— Uniform Resource Locator.
৯৪. USB— Universal Serial Bus.
৯৫. UTP— Unshielded Twisted Pair.
৯৬. VAR— Video Assistant Referee.
৯৭. VDU— Visual Display Unit.
৯৮. VESA— Video Electronic Standard Architecture.
৯৯. VGA— Video Graphics Array.
১০০. VIRUS— Vital Information Resources Under Seize.
১০১. VoIP- Voice Over Internet Protocol.
১০২. VPN— Virtual Private Network.
১০৩. V-SAT— Very Small Aperture Terminal.
১০৪. WAN— Wide Area Network.
১০৫. Wi-Fi— Wireless Fidelity.
১০৬. Wi-MAX— World Wide Interoperability for Microwave Access.
১০৭. WWW— World Wide-Web.
১০৮. ZIF— Zero Insertion Force.
লেখক: আমিনুল ইসলাম, প্রভাষক