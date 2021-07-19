Question no. 3

Set 2
There is a small village called Bhabanipur in Jhenaidah. It is a typical Bangladeshi village. People here spend their day-to-day life mostly (a) in the fields and doing household work. In this ordinary village, there lives an (b) woman named Shamima Akhter Maya. Shamima’s will-power and (c) have made her extraordinary. She has seen the most cruel aspect of life. But the (d) could not defeat her spirit. She has come out as a (e) , defying all the odds of life.
Answer: a. working; b. extraordinary;
c. determination; d. cruelty; e. winner.
Set 3
Nakshi kantha is a kind of embroidered quilt. The name was (a) from the Bengali word, ‘naksha’ which means
(b) pattern. It is a kind of traditional
(c) and is said to be indigenous to Bangladesh and West Bengal in India. The art has been practised in (d) Bengal for centuries. The name ‘Nakshi Kantha’ became popular (e) the poet Jasimuddin’s poem Nakshi Kanthar Math was published in 1929.
Answer: a. taken; b. artistic; c. craft;
d. rural; e. after.
Set 4
In winter, many water bodies (a) up. At that time, they return to the mainland and (b) in make-shift tarpaulin tents on open river banks. You can see their men (c) in the tents. Toddlers play with dogs or other pets in the (d) . Women often idle away time by hair doing, (e) off lice in twos or threes sitting in a row.
Answer: a. dry; b. live; c. relaxing;
d. dust; e. picking.