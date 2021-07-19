Question no. 3

# Read the following text and fill in the gaps with appropriate words to make it a meaningful one.

Set 1

The ethnic people in Bangladesh hold a very important place in the culture of the country. The (a) of these people live in the Chattogram Hill Tracts. The others live in the (b) of Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Sylhet. They live in forest areas, in the hills and in (c) areas. They do Jhum cultivation. For this work, they (d) a piece of land in the forest, prepare it and sow seeds in it. They are mostly (e) .

Answer: a. majority; b. regions; c. rural; d. clear; e. farmers.