Question no. 3

Set 6
Shamima’s misery started the day she was married. Her husband was a (a) person and he used to (b) her verbally and (c) . Within a (d) months into her marriage, she had to
(e) her husband Kamal Uddin Joardar.
Answer: a. greedy; b. abuse;
c. physically; d. few; e.leave.
Set 7
The owl was very pleased at the bat’s flattery. He puffed and (a) himself, trying to look as (b) and brave as possible. Then he turned to the (c) and asked, “Now (d) dove, what do you (e) about me?”
Answer: a. ruffled; b. wise; c. dove;
d. little; e. think.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা