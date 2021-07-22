Question no. 3

# Read the following text and fill in the gaps with appropriate words to make it a meaningful one.

Set 8

The Tha Kha floating market is more traditional with a few tourists visiting than other floating markets. Originally, the Tha Kha floating market used to sit only six or seven days a month depending on the (a) of the moon. Nowadays, the trade takes (b) on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays too. The main buyers here are the Tha Kha (c) . People seem to know each other very well. Everyone was seen smiling and calling each other by (d) . The locals did not notice Mita and others much. They were all busy

(e) and selling.

Answer: a. phase; b. place; c.natives;

d. name; e. buying.