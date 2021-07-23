Question no. 3

Set 13
The people (a) are ethnic hold a great (b) of importance in the culture of our country. They live in (c) and they do (d) cultivation. They speak their (e) mother tongue.
Answer: a. who; b. place; c. hills;
d. jhum; e. own.
Set 14
Folk songs are songs (a) in the traditional style of a (b) or country. Here the traditional (c) includes the themes, words and tunes of the songs that have (d) for a long time among the common (e) . Answer: a. sung; b. community; c. style; d. existed; e. people.
Set 15
Nakshi Kantha is a traditional (a) . It is said to be indigenous to Bangladesh and West Bengal in (b) . The art
has been (c) in rural Bengal for centuries. Traditionally, Nakshi Kantha is made and used for (d) use. But because of its high demand, now it is produced (e) and sold in many expensive handicraft shops in cities.
Answer: a. craft; b. India; c. practised; d. family; e. commercially.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা