Question no. 3

# Read the following text and fill in the gaps with appropriate words to make it a meaningful one.

Set 25

Once there were (a) any trees in

this village. Kartik (b) to go to different houses for his job. At

times, he would get (c) in the scorching sun, but there were no trees (d) which he could sit and rest for a while. Thinking how people suffer in the (e) , Kartik began his tree-planting mission.

Answer: a. hardly; b. used; c. tired;

d. under; e. heat.