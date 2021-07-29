Question no. 3

Set 26
Though Shamima (a) in an ordinary village, she is an (b) woman. Her willpower and (c) have made her extraordinary. She did not (d) much happiness in her life but such kind of experience could not defeat her. She
(e) all her odds of life and became successful.
Answer: a.lives; b. extraordinary;
c. determination; d. see; e. defied.
Set 27
Kartik Poramanik, living at the remotest village of Bangladesh, is a lover of nature. His (a) is to plant saplings for the
(b) of human beings. He was inspired by his father to do this (c) deed. He plants trees and takes care of them at his own (d) . Even at 63 at present, he continues (e) trees as many as possible. Answer: a. passion; b. benefit; c. noble; d. interest; e. planting.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা