Right form of the verbs

17. to be এবং having-এর মূল Verb-এর Past Participle হয়।

Qus : The thief ran away having (take) the bag.

Ans : The thief ran away having taken the bag.

18. প্রদত্ত Verb-এর পূর্বে mind, worth, without, past, cannot help, could not help, with a view to, look forward to, would you mind, get used to এবং preposition থাকলে ব্র্যাকেটের verb-এর সঙ্গে ing যোগ করতে হয়।

Qus : Would you mind (have) a cup of tea?

Ans : Would you mind having a cup of tea?