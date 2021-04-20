Right form of the verbs

17. to be এবং having-এর মূল Verb-এর Past Participle হয়।
Qus : The thief ran away having (take) the bag.
Ans : The thief ran away having taken the bag.
18. প্রদত্ত Verb-এর পূর্বে mind, worth, without, past, cannot help, could not help, with a view to, look forward to, would you mind, get used to এবং preposition থাকলে ব্র্যাকেটের verb-এর সঙ্গে ing যোগ করতে হয়।
Qus : Would you mind (have) a cup of tea?
Ans : Would you mind having a cup of tea?
19. It is high time, it is time, wish, fancy ইত্যাদি থাকলে ব্র্যাকেটের verb-এর Past form হয়।
I fancy I (turn) pale.
Ans : I fancy I turned pale.
I wsih I (write) a poem.
Ans : I wish I wrote a poem.
20. As though, as if, wish থাকলে ব্র্যাকেটের to be-এর জায়গায় were বসে।
Qus : I wish I (to be) a millionaire.
Ans : I wish I were a millionaire.
Qus : He talks as if he (to be) a scholar.
Ans : He talks as if he were a scholar.
21. As though/as if এর প্রথম অংশ Simple Present Tense-এর হলে পরের অংশ Simple Past Tense হয়। আবার প্রথম অংশ Simple Past Tense-এর হলে পরের অংশ Past Prefect Tense হয়।
Qus : She spoke as if I (not hear) her.
Ans : She spoke as if I had not heard her.
