শিক্ষা

ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি: ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র

Right form of the verbs

লেখা
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
17. to be এবং having-এর মূল Verb-এর Past Participle হয়।

Qus : The thief ran away having (take) the bag.

Ans : The thief ran away having taken the bag.

18. প্রদত্ত Verb-এর পূর্বে mind, worth, without, past, cannot help, could not help, with a view to, look forward to, would you mind, get used to এবং preposition থাকলে ব্র্যাকেটের verb-এর সঙ্গে ing যোগ করতে হয়।

Qus : Would you mind (have) a cup of tea?

Ans : Would you mind having a cup of tea?

19. It is high time, it is time, wish, fancy ইত্যাদি থাকলে ব্র্যাকেটের verb-এর Past form হয়।

I fancy I (turn) pale.

Ans : I fancy I turned pale.

I wsih I (write) a poem.

Ans : I wish I wrote a poem.

20. As though, as if, wish থাকলে ব্র্যাকেটের to be-এর জায়গায় were বসে।

Qus : I wish I (to be) a millionaire.

Ans : I wish I were a millionaire.

Qus : He talks as if he (to be) a scholar.

Ans : He talks as if he were a scholar.

21. As though/as if এর প্রথম অংশ Simple Present Tense-এর হলে পরের অংশ Simple Past Tense হয়। আবার প্রথম অংশ Simple Past Tense-এর হলে পরের অংশ Past Prefect Tense হয়।

Qus : She spoke as if I (not hear) her.

Ans : She spoke as if I had not heard her.

