স্পারসোর ২ ক্যাটাগরির ফেলোশিপ, মেয়াদ ১০ মাস

1.

Space Science, Technology & Policy: (Astrophysics, Renewable Energy, Aerodynamics, Space Economy, Space Law, Small Satellite, Spacecraft, Ground Station, SatCom, Antenna, Machine Learning, AI, Big Data, IoT, Robotics, Signal Processing or any other cutting-edge technology.)

2.

Blue Economy & Fisheries: (Coastal & Marine Resources, Modelling Coastal Zone Dynamics, Potential Fishing Zone, Inland Fisheries Area Detection, Fisheries Inventory, etc.)

3.

Water Resources: (River Monitoring, Inland Water Monitoring, Water Quality Assessment, etc.)

4.

Food Security: (Crop Calendar, Seasonal Crop Monitoring, Vegetation, etc.)

5.

Environmental Studies: (Land Surface Temperature, Urban Heat Island, Climate Modelling, Numerical Weather Prediction System, Industrial Water Pollution, Aerosol and Air Quality, Atmosphere, Upper Atmosphere, Geo-biodiversity, Planetary Geology, Geomorphology, Archaeological RS, etc.)

6.

Forestry: (Tree Cover & Tree Height Mapping, Big Geospatial Data Analysis in Forestry, Forest Carbon Assessment & Modelling, Generation of National-scale Digital Terrain Model, Historical Land Use & Land Cover Mapping, Tidal Mudflat Mapping, Agroforestry, etc.)

7.

Disaster Science & Management: (VR in Landslide, Vulnerability Model, Fluvial-geomorphology, Sediment Connectivity, Ground Deformation / Land Subsidence, Flood, Drought, Thunderstorm, etc.)